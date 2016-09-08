Daikin’s ‘invisible’ VRV is installed in betting shop

Published:  08 September, 2016

Daikin, air conditioning, VRV, invisible

A betting shop in Hertfordshire has become the first UK site to use Daikin’s VRV i-series heating and cooling solution, which is characterised by having its heat-rejection system inside the building rather than outside. Only a grille is visible from outside the building of the 78 m2 Coral betting shop in Hatfield. Coral attended a Daikin launch presentation and quickly expressed interest in the ‘invisible’ i-series solution for the new premises.

The compressor unit is 700 mm high and occupies just 600 x 554 mm of floorspace. It is connected to a separate heat exchanger, typically mounted in a ceiling and venting to the exterior through a grille.

The system was installed by nominated contractor IAC Service group, a Daikin D1+ installer that has been looking after the betting group’s air-conditioning systems in London and the south east of England for the past 15 years.

Serving the air-conditioned space are a wall-mounted fan-coil unit in the staff area and two self-cleaning Roundflow cassettes in the customer area.

This being the first UK installation, its commissioning was attended by engineers from Daikin UK and Daikin Europe before the new betting shop was opened.

For more information on this story, click here: Sept 2016, 136

Related links

Related Articles

  • Daikin introduces second-generation VRV replacement for R22  

    Daikin Europe’s second-generation of its VRVIII-Q systems for replacing VRV systems using R22 offers larger-capacity outdoor units (5 to 48 hp) with a smaller footprint than corresponding R22 outdoor units, so one-to-one replacement is possible — even using existing power connections. Existing installation piping and, in many cases, the indoor units can be retained, minimising downtime and cost. VRVIII-Q uses R410A.

  • Lindab chilled beams in landmark building  

    Lindab’s Solus chilled-beam system was chosen to deliver energy-efficient climate control for a landmark building in Sweden — the Round House in the Munksjöstaden district. Pairing Solus with renewable-energy sources such as free cooling and ground-source heat pumps can achieve energy savings of up to 45%. The system includes nearly 600 Solus chilled beams and the entire ducting system. Pascal VAV system are being used in areas where the heating load can change very quickly, such as conference rooms.

  • Chillers that continue to perform  

    Applying planned preventative to chillers not only ensure reliable cooling but also energy-efficient cooling, as Phil Philippou of ICS Cool Energy argues.

  • London refurbishment features underfloor air conditioning  

    As part of the full structural reconfiguration and refurbishment of 33 Glasshouse Street in central London, AET Flexible Space supplied underfloor air conditioning. The building has a Grade 2-listed facade and was refurbished to form larger, open-plan floor plates and Cat A office accommodation on floors three to seven.

  • Free-cooling chillers deliver efficient cooling for Lincoln University 

    The first UK installation of free-cooling Tonon chillers supplied by Cool-Therm is providing high-efficiency air conditioning for the science building at the University of Lincoln. Two 165 kW chillers, based on R410A, have replaced two chillers that had reach the end of their working life.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
December 2016: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Senior Mechanical Consulting Engineer

    Due to the continued growth of the company, we are looking to recruit a Senior Mechanical Engineer to be based at our office in Tring, Hertfordshire, to work on a range of projects across a variety of sectors, including residential, commercial, retail, e.........

  • Senior Project Engineer (Electrical)

      An opportunity has arisen for an experienced Electrical Engineer to work with the team responsible for delivering world class environments for teaching, learning, research, and living; to attract, support and retain the brightest students and staff at .........

  • Structural Engineering Technician

    An exciting career opportunity has arisen for a self-motivated, confident and well organised individual to join this busy self-financing team. You will be undertaking technical activities and providing cost effective services from inception to completion.........

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event