Daikin’s ‘invisible’ VRV is installed in betting shop

A betting shop in Hertfordshire has become the first UK site to use Daikin’s VRV i-series heating and cooling solution, which is characterised by having its heat-rejection system inside the building rather than outside. Only a grille is visible from outside the building of the 78 m2 Coral betting shop in Hatfield. Coral attended a Daikin launch presentation and quickly expressed interest in the ‘invisible’ i-series solution for the new premises.

The compressor unit is 700 mm high and occupies just 600 x 554 mm of floorspace. It is connected to a separate heat exchanger, typically mounted in a ceiling and venting to the exterior through a grille.

The system was installed by nominated contractor IAC Service group, a Daikin D1+ installer that has been looking after the betting group’s air-conditioning systems in London and the south east of England for the past 15 years.

Serving the air-conditioned space are a wall-mounted fan-coil unit in the staff area and two self-cleaning Roundflow cassettes in the customer area.

This being the first UK installation, its commissioning was attended by engineers from Daikin UK and Daikin Europe before the new betting shop was opened.