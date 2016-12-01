Waterloo delivers the air for landmark building

Published:  01 December, 2016

Waterloo Air Products, grilles, diffusers

Waterloo Air Products has supplied over a kilometre of its air-distribution products throughout The Monument Building, a major commercial development in central London. Next to the Monument to the Great Fire of London, the 10-storey development has over 8700 m2 of office and retail space. It was designed by Make Architects and built by Skanska.

To meet the air-diffusion and architectural requirements, Waterloo supplied almost 3000 products for the development — including linear slot diffusers, plenum boxes and exhaust valves. The building is designed to give occupants a working environment that brings the best out of them, and air distribution and control plays an important part.

On each floor of the building, Waterloo air-distribution units have been slotted seamlessly into the ceiling next to ceiling tiles to achieve an aesthetically pleasing look. The air-distribution units have been fitted strategically throughout the building to provide the correct air tightness.

Ron Edmondson, managing director of Waterloo Air Products, says, ‘We have vast experience of providing large amounts of products to similar projects. We understand the importance each and every air-distribution product plays in achieving the architect’s vision of a modern building that provides a productive working environment.’

