Wiki helps designers reach for the skies

Published:  01 December, 2016

BESA, Tall buildings
iStock.com/Vaniatos

The Building Services Engineering Association (BESA) has launched a ‘wiki’ to help it develop the building-services industry’s first technical guidance and standards for systems in tall buildings. Responding to the surge in demand for detailed information about the specific challenges of designing systems for the growing number of existing and planned high structures, BESA is supported by CIBSE and the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) in its aim to capture all the available knowledge on this subject.

Over 200 new high-rise buildings are planned for London alone, so the need for a unified set of technical advice and guidance for architects, engineers, contractors and FMs is clear.

A ‘wiki’ is defined as a web site that provides ‘collaborative modification of its content and structure directly from a web browser. Some are completely open, but the BESA wiki has been created with access permitted only to industry practitioners known to have specialist knowledge in this area. Anyone willing and able to contribute to the process should use the contact link below.

The wiki has been created so that association members with particular experience of working in tall structures can submit their technical knowhow directly into a database that will be continually edited to build up a body of knowledge. The guidance produced by this collaborative process will capture good design principles, define industry best practice and identify all relevant standards, codes and regulations.

For this project, ‘tall’ covers any building where, because of its height, there are specific engineering challenges, changes and additional considerations that go beyond normal practice in order to ensure a safe and efficient system.

The complex and multi-disciplinary nature of these projects means any guidance must be of relevance to the whole construction industry — not just building-services engineers. It will also include new topics that go beyond current building standards and guidance, which tends to be primarily aimed at lower-rise structures.

So far considered are technical issues related to the design and safety of pressure systems, pipework and jointing selection, anchoring and expansion, fire systems (sprinklers and dry risers, large VRF air-conditioning systems, and cold-water services.

mark.oakes@thebesa.com



Related links

Related Articles

  • BESA president highlights industry issues 

    Malcolm Thomson, president of the Building Engineering Services Association, plans during his presidential year to champion the association’s campaigns in the fields of diversity, equal opportunities and mental health in the workplace, and standing up for the small contractor. He himself is managing director of a small air-conditioning company, Enigma Environmental Services, based in Berkshire.

  • How BIM can deliver major energy savings for the NHS 

    Using BIM in tandem with increasingly sophisticated digital maintenance tools could give hard pressed NHS managers some welcome financial news, says Wayne Terry of the Building Engineering Services Association.

  • Industry must take air quality issue into its own hands 

    Despite a growing body of evidence linking rising air pollution to thousands of premature deaths, strong political action over air quality remains in short supply. David Frise of the Building Engineering Services Association says the industry should take the law into its own hands.

  • Scottish Government moves to project bank accounts  

    The Scottish Government’s announcement that project bank accounts (PBAs) are to be used as the preferred method for improving payment conditions and speeding up cashflow on all public-sector projects over £4 million has been welcomed by BESA (Building Engineering Services Association) as a major step towards greater financial stability for the industry. This method of protecting payment to sub-contractors in construction supply chains was imposed on all projects procured by Scottish Government departments from 31 October.

  • Just one life 

    If even one life was saved, then all the industry’s efforts to tackle mental-health issues in the workplace would be worthwhile, says Paul McLaughlin, chief executive of the Building Engineering Services Association.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
December 2016: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Senior Mechanical Consulting Engineer

    Due to the continued growth of the company, we are looking to recruit a Senior Mechanical Engineer to be based at our office in Tring, Hertfordshire, to work on a range of projects across a variety of sectors, including residential, commercial, retail, e.........

  • Senior Project Engineer (Electrical)

      An opportunity has arisen for an experienced Electrical Engineer to work with the team responsible for delivering world class environments for teaching, learning, research, and living; to attract, support and retain the brightest students and staff at .........

  • Structural Engineering Technician

    An exciting career opportunity has arisen for a self-motivated, confident and well organised individual to join this busy self-financing team. You will be undertaking technical activities and providing cost effective services from inception to completion.........

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event