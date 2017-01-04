Musical fanfare marks topping out of Birmingham Conservatoire

Published:  04 January, 2017

Galliford Try

Musicians from the Birmingham Conservatoire music academy perform on the roof of their new building as the final rooftop bricks are laid. The £57 million building is being built by Galliford Try and is set to open its doors in September 2017. It will have five performance spaces, including a 500-seat concert hall. There will also be more than 70 music practice rooms. It will be home to Birmingham’s only dedicated jazz venue.

Professor Julian Lloyd Weber, principal of Birmingham Conservatoire, said, ‘Today is a real step forwards on the journey towards moving into our fantastic new home. When we open our doors, this will be the only conservatoire in the country which has been specifically designed to cater for the demands of the digital age.’



