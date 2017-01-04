Government confirms continuing support for Renewable Heat Incentive

Published:  04 January, 2017

Renewable Heat Incentive, RHI, solar thermal, ASHP, GSHP, heat pumps, biomass

The Government’s confirmation of the available budget for the RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) up to 2020/21 in its response to the consultation on the RHI has been widely welcomed by the industry. In her foreword in the response, Baroness Neville-Rolfe, Minister of State for Energy & Intellectual Property, says, ‘We will be reforming the scheme to ensure it focuses on long-term decarbonisation, promotes technologies with a credible role to play in that transition and offers better value for money.’

The changes are expected to come into effect in spring 2017 and are intended to provide the level of certainty needed for consumers and industry to invest in renewable heating and for the market to transition toward being sustainable without Government support in future.

The dropping of plans to remove solar thermal from the RHI has been welcomed by the Solar Trade Association following its concerted effort. 92% of respondents to the consultation opposed the changes, and support at 19.74 p/kWh for seven years will remain. Applications of solar thermal up to 200 kW will continue to be supported.

The Heat Pump Association (HPA) has broadly welcomed the intended reforms. Mike Nankivell, president of the HPA, said, ‘Considering there was a genuine risk to the continuance of the RHI scheme due to Brexit, Government changes and the state of the economy, this has to been seen as a largely positive outcome.

‘The tariff increase for air-source heat pumps (10.02 p/kWh) will help to counterbalance the new total gross heat demand limit of 20 MWh, with the result that any application under 26.7 MWh from spring onwards will be better off under the new scheme.

‘The larger heat-demand of 30 MWh for ground-source heat pumps will help to offset the more modest rise in the tariff to 19.55 p/kWh.’

The HPA is also pleased to see that mandatory heat metering will not be introduced.

Support for biomass heating will be at the same level for all sizes of project — 2.91 p/kWh for Tier 1 and 2.05 p/kWh for Tier 2. The tiering thresholds have been changed to significantly increase the amount of heat available under tier 1 from 15% to 35%.

Peter Solly, managing director of biomass wood-fuel supplier Forest Fuels, comments, ‘These new RHI rates show a headline reduction for small and medium-sized projects and increased support for larger projects. However, when you look into the detail for small and medium-sized projects, the changes mean that biomass heat is still going to be viable across the full range of size of projects — from schools and hotels through to process steam and district-heating networks, particular those with higher heat use.

‘The move to increase the tiering levels and decrease the gap between Tier 1 and Tier 2 payments is also very encouraging because it will help ensure that projects that are genuine users of sustainable heat will still have an attractive return on investment. As a natural consequence, it will help ensure that biomass boilers are correctly sized for projects and optimise the combination of capital investment, running cost savings and carbon savings.’

You should be able to access and download the Government response to the consultation using the link below.



Related links

Related Articles

  • Econergy delivers biomass district heating for Solihull housing  

    Econergy is working on the second phase of a project to install biomass communal heat for Solihull Community Housing under the British Gas ECO programme. This phase consists of multiple Ecoblox prefabricated biomass energy centres to supply 1156 flats in 21 high-rise buildings.

  • Livestock market expects huge return from renewable energy 

    An auction House in Northumberland is expecting to achieve £862 000 in energy savings and commercial Renewable Heat Incentive payments over the next 20 years after installing solar PV panels and a NIBE ground-source heat-pump system. The savings are expected to be more than double the original investment, with a return on investment of 236%.

  • Performance of Daikin Altherma hybrid heat pump/boiler is assessed 

    The first Daikin Altherma hybrid heat pump to be installed in the UK, in a family home in Wigan, has achieved impressive performance figures and significant benefits in running costs. The system combines a gas condensing combi boiler and an air-to-water heat pump to create an efficient domestic heating and hot-water system that is ideal for replacing gas-fired boilers. The system has a capacity of 27 kW for central heating and 33 kW for hot water. The outdoor heat-pump unit has an output of 5 kW. The system replaced a gas combi boiler.

  • Making a success of surface-water heat pumps 

    Surface water as a potential heat source for heat pumps abounds. Phil Jones would like to see it much more widely exploited.

  • Schwank offers gas-fired heat pumps  

    Schwank now offers high-efficiency gas heat pumps to deliver heating and cooling for industrial and commercial buildings. They are available through specialist distributor Oceanair. They are low on CO2 emissions and below the required standard for NOx emissions.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
January 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Senior Mechanical Consulting Engineer

    Due to the continued growth of the company, we are looking to recruit a Senior Mechanical Engineer to be based at our office in Tring, Hertfordshire, to work on a range of projects across a variety of sectors, including residential, commercial, retail, e.........

  • Senior Project Engineer (Electrical)

      An opportunity has arisen for an experienced Electrical Engineer to work with the team responsible for delivering world class environments for teaching, learning, research, and living; to attract, support and retain the brightest students and staff at .........

  • Structural Engineering Technician

    An exciting career opportunity has arisen for a self-motivated, confident and well organised individual to join this busy self-financing team. You will be undertaking technical activities and providing cost effective services from inception to completion.........

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event