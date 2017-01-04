Wireless BEMS slices energy bills for Pizza Hut restaurants

The installation by Aimteq of WEMS wireless BEMSs at 60 Pizza Hut restaurants across the UK has achieved significant reductions in energy consumption. The average reduction in energy consumption in the first 51 stores has been calculated at 15%, amounting to 1.3 GWh and a financial saving of over £125 000. Pizza Hut plans to equipment all its UK restaurants (there are 270) with the technology and will re-invest the savings in further energy-based initiatives.

Aimteq won the contract following a pilot study at three restaurants using different companies.

The front end of the BEMS in each restaurant is completely controlled by the Aimteq bureau, which operates 24/7. Staff can call the helpdesk if they want something changed, which happens immediately.

When a restaurant is closed, external lighting is kept off. Between 6 am and 11 pm lights are kept off unless the lighting falls below a pre-agreed level — in this case 45%.

Internal lighting is split into stock and trade and is now controlled more efficiently.

Previously, lights were turned on using a key switch when staff arrived in the morning and left on all the time.

Lighting is still activated using a keyswitch, but the system does not turn on decorative and feature lighting until the restaurant opens for business at 11 am.

Wireless sensors are used to enable the air conditioning to maintain a temperature of 21 to 22°C and turn it off when required. Over-door heaters are monitored by sensors based on outside temperature.

Pizza ovens and fryers are monitored by the BEMS and not turned on until 10 am, rather than when staff arrive.

WEMS is a wireless system and can be installed up to 40% faster than a wired system, with less disruption. Darren Blower, project manager with Aimteq, explains, ‘This means we can work out of hours if necessary, without affecting customers or staff. Wireless technology can even be installed after a restaurant has been retrofitted, if necessary.’