Gas succeeds coal at fire and rescue headquarters

Two coal-fired boilers at West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service’s headquarters in Birkenshaw have been replaced with Remeha high-efficiency condensing boilers and hot-water cylinders as part of wider efficiency measures. There were originally three coal-fired sectional boilers; one had been replaced with a biomass boiler, another had failed, and the third was struggling to meet the heat demand adequately or efficiently.

Mitton Mechanical Services was invited to provide design and consultancy services for the heating refurbishment. This was put out to tender, and later won by Mitton.

Five Quinta Pro 115 gas-fired boilers on a cascade system were specified to replace the two coal-fired boilers. Completing the refurbishment, two Remeha 400 l indirect hot-water cylinders were recommended to replace the existing calorifiers. The new equipment works in tandem with the biomass boiler.

Jonny Knowles, director at Mitton Mechanical Services, said, ‘We only specify Remeha products due to the reliability and quality of the brand, the flexible design options and the excellent service and support the company provides.’

Removing the old boilers took longer than expected, but the light and compact design of the Quinta Pro boilers made them easy to install in the basement plant room, and the cascade system fitted into the same footprint as just one of the old coal-fired boilers.

The high efficiency of the new equipment will achieve a rapid financial payback for the client, with low running costs and reduced carbon footprint into the future.