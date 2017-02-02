Cambridge college updates its CHP

With its CHP system having operated for over 120 000 h over 22 years, Churchill College at the University of Cambridge decided to replace it. A new 15-year CHP contract has been agreed with Veolia, which continues the energy-services contract started in 1993.

The previous unit supplied electricity, heat and hot water to the campus, and has been replaced by a modern and more efficient unit. The new unit uses the latest lean-burn technology to generate low-carbon electricity and heat for the campus and will save an estimated 5000 t of CO2 emission.

Veolia’s CHP helpdesk will provide lifetime monitoring, with maintenance provided by the company’s nationwide field service teams.

Gavin Graveson, Veolia’s COO for public and commercial, said, ‘This latest application of CHP demonstrates our long-term commitment to deliver energy efficiency and low-carbon energy to higher education. We currently have 25 MW(e) of CHP capacity on over 60 university campuses.’