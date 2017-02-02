Cambridge college updates its CHP

Published:  02 February, 2017

Veolia, CHP, combined heat and power

With its CHP system having operated for over 120 000 h over 22 years, Churchill College at the University of Cambridge decided to replace it. A new 15-year CHP contract has been agreed with Veolia, which continues the energy-services contract started in 1993.

The previous unit supplied electricity, heat and hot water to the campus, and has been replaced by a modern and more efficient unit. The new unit uses the latest lean-burn technology to generate low-carbon electricity and heat for the campus and will save an estimated 5000 t of CO2 emission.

Veolia’s CHP helpdesk will provide lifetime monitoring, with maintenance provided by the company’s nationwide field service teams.

Gavin Graveson, Veolia’s COO for public and commercial, said, ‘This latest application of CHP demonstrates our long-term commitment to deliver energy efficiency and low-carbon energy to higher education. We currently have 25 MW(e) of CHP capacity on over 60 university campuses.’

For more information on this story, click here: Feb 2017, 122

Related links

Related Articles

  • Elco introduces CHP units 

    Elco Heating Solutions has introduced a range of four gas-fired CHP units with electrical outputs from 5 to 50 kW and thermal outputs from 12.1 to 100 kW. The Varion C-Power range achieves an energy-efficiency rating of A++. All four models have integrated condensing units and achieve efficiencies of up to 109.5%.

  • Policy-driven gas efficiency 

    Ilias Vazaios of Ecuity argues that Government policy needs to encourage the use of more efficient gas-fired boilers and heating systems.

  • Technical manual on combined heat and power 

    Co-generation specialist Ener-G has published a ‘Technical CHP manual’ to help specifiers select, size and install CHP systems. It offers in-depth guidance surrounding the physical parameters of cogeneration, emissions considerations and electrical and thermal outputs.

  • CHP and boilers in harmony 

    In a potentially turbulent year for the construction industry, Gavin Watson of Elco Heating Solutions outlines the importance of precision when designing CHP and boiler heating in order to maximise efficiency and reduce running costs.

  • Adding CHP to the boiler mix 

    As owners and operators of commercial buildings continue to explore how best to achieve maximum energy efficiency from their heating systems, hybrid solutions are growing in popularity. Pete Mills of Bosch Commercial & Industrial explains why combined heat and power (CHP) systems are the perfect partner for gas boilers.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
February 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Executive Officer

    The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) is seeking to appoint an Executive Officer to carry out the financial and administrative work of the Association. The BCIA is focused on providing practical benefits for its members, who span a range of.........

  • National Specialist M&E

     We are looking for a National Specialist to lead on M&E technical expertise on all aspects of building, mechanical and electrical engineering services including assessment, problem diagnosis and technical solutions. Working with Lead Building Surveyor.........

  • M&E Project Engineer

    Founded in 1992 and with over 700 staff, Galliard is a property development, hospitality and management group overseeing mixed-use, residential, hotel and commercial projects across London and Southern England with a £3.9 billion portfolio of over 6,500 .........

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event