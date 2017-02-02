Waterloo meets airflow needs of Francis Crick Institute

Waterloo Air Products supplied 10 000 air-distribution products for the new Francis Crick Institute in London. The equipment plays a big part in creating the right airflow to meet the conditions needed for research in this state-of-the-art laboratory building. It is one of Europe’s leading biomedical laboratories and carries out important research into the biology underlying human health and disease.

Laboratory air, underground air and general air all required different airflow and distribution conditions — making Waterloo’s ‘special-as-standard’ range of grilles and diffusers well suited for the project. As work progressed and the specification altered, the projects were adjusted to meet changing requirements.

In total, 15 different types of Waterloo air-distribution devices were used throughout the building. They included over 4000 non-standard laminar-flow diffusers with various configurations, lengths and spigot sizes to meet the various airflow requirements.

‘This project was a fantastic opportunity for us to play a role in such an important facility,’ says Ron Edmondson, managing director of Waterloo Air Products. ‘For such a large-scale development, our adjustable products and our expertise enabled us to meet the various levels of air tightness required to prevent contamination and also provide a comfortable working environment for employees.

‘Due to such a large volume of products, combined with managing the evolving requirements, a collaborative approach was required. We worked closely with Crown House Technologies to ensure the correct air distribution systems were specified and available on site to meet the tight deadlines of the project.’