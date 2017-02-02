MBE for Ant Wilson

Ant Wilson, director for sustainability and advanced design at multi-disciplinary consultancy AECOM, and perhaps one of the best-known figures in the building-services industry, has been awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List. He has worked for many years promoting and advancing engineering and sustainability. This includes being a STEMNET ambassador since 2002, which sees him making regular presentations in schools to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects and, in particular, engineering as a viable long-term career option. This includes changing the perception of built-environment engineering from the traditional construction industry and aligning it to the reduction of energy consumption and carbon usage.

He has been a long-standing BSRIA council member and worked with similar organisations in the engineering industry, receiving an unprecedented level of industry recognition for his contribution. These included fellowships of the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers.

He was the first winner of the ACE engineering ambassadors award in 2008 and was awarded a CIBSE silver medal in 2007. In 2010, he received the Institution of Mechanical Engineers’ award for promotion of construction and building services.

He has been a member of the BSRIA governance council since 2001, providing industry insight that allows BSRIA to take a leading position in the development and implementation of best practice for the industry — with a focus on skill development, conservation of fuel and power in buildings, low-carbon/energy design, sustainable buildings and developments, renewable-energy systems and facade engineering. He is the chairman of the BSRIA energy and sustainability network.

Julia Evans, chief executive of BSRIA, said, ‘This [honour] is wonderful news for Ant, for the wider engineering and construction industry and an exciting way to start 2017. Ant has been a delightful contributor and loyal servant to industry over the years. He is a shining example for young engineers embarking on their career and life journeys.’



