Industry bodies agree single process for presenting BIM product data

Published:  02 February, 2017

BESA, BIM, BIMHawk, building information modelling, CIBSE, LEXICON, PDT, product data template
iStock.com/levoncigol

Three leading construction-industry bodies have moved to resolve growing confusion over the process of standardising product information for use in BIM (Building Information Modelling). The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA), the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and the Construction Products Association (CPA) have agreed on the respective roles of the LEXiCON and BIMHawk tools in developing standardised product data parameters and structures.

The agreement should resolve the apparent confusion over whether the two initiatives compete or complement each other.

CIBSE has been a leading industry consortium for the development of BIMHawk, a project to collect and structure product information in standardised product data templates (PDTs).

The CPA, with the support of the BIM Task Group and UK BIM Alliance, has been developing LEXiCON to create, define and record parameter names in a uniform and standardised way and to make those parameters available to all those creating structured data, initially focussing on product data.

A PDT enables manufacturers to demonstrate the features and describe the properties of a product using standard parameters in support of the design, construction, operation and maintenance of buildings.

LEXiCON is a process for defining and publishing that information using a single source of terms so the organisations have agreed to work together.

By aligning with the LEXiCON methodology, CIBSE will ensure that PDTs can feed directly and seamlessly into the delivery process. The LEXiCON methodology provides the governance to ensure the properties defined are the correct ones, and these will then be aligned with the buildingSmart Data Dictionary, which is being developed by buildingSMART International in association with the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

CIBSE will also become a ‘senior relevant authority’ for LEXiCON to further enhance development of parameters for mechanical, electrical and plumbing product data. BESA, CIBSE and the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) are already working together with many interested parties in the building-services sector, and this agreement will further extend the level of co-ordination and collaboration across the sector.

‘This is just what the industry has been waiting for, said BESA’s David Frise. ‘It is more than six months since the passing of the Government’s deadline for BIM to be mandatory on public-sector projects. and we need to urgently drive forward the process for gathering and transmitting project relevant data. This collaboration is, therefore, just what we need to move the whole process on to the next level.’

CIBSE added that this agreement would ‘further extend co-ordination and collaboration across the sector’. It added that part of its ‘relevant authority’ work would be to test the approach with designers and suppliers ‘to ensure that what is being defined contributes to a useful, practical process, and that the PDTs deliver tangible benefits from digital information exchange’.

The three bodies reinforced the message that being able to provide consistent and trustworthy product data, across the sector, had ‘undeniable advantages for manufacturers, contractors and designers as well as the sector’s clients’.

Removing the need to translate information between websites, brochures and software models will increase consistency, remove errors from the system and enable greater use of digital technologies.

Traditionally, product performance data has been requested using bespoke forms and web-based interfaces. Now, by using a structured approach, the data will remain valid for all applications until the product is updated.

‘As the generation of parameters is done in an organised and structured way and the parameters are all peer reviewed, we can be sure that the information asked for is of value to one or more members of the supply chain and that extraneous data is removed,’ a joint statement said.



Related Articles

  • Are you ready for a digital future? 

    All that data which is an inevitable part of digital engineering could easily be overwhelming — or engineers could get to grips with it to deliver buildings that perform better and help clients use them more effectively. Matt Snowden of CIBSE reviews options expressed at a recent event.

  • CIBSE launch is major step in BIM progress  

    The creation and management of product data templates (PDTs) for BIM (Building Information Modelling) has moved a major step forward with the launch of BIMHawk by CIBSE at its recent annual conference. This website and software plug-in enables the creation of standard parameters for use in BIM objects. The software has been developed by Paul Marsland, NG Bailey’s design and BIM development manager.

  • CIBSE’s young engineer of the year  

    CIBSE’s young engineer of the year for 2016 is Antoni Sapina Grau of Brunel University and WSP Parsons Brinkerhoff. He was named graduate of the year for his presentation on problem solving with technology, along with seven other finalists giving presentations on the theme: ‘Computers and digital technologies are transforming the way engineers work. What impact do you think this is having on innovation, professionalism and traditional engineering skills?’

  • CIBSE develops checklists for heat networks  

    A new scheme that allows clients to hold suppliers to account over the performance of heat networks using the ‘Heat networks code of practice CP1’, produced as a joint project between CIBSE and the Association for Decentralised Energy, has been open for public consultation (with a closing date of 9 September. The client checklists have been designed to allow clients to check that their heat network has been installed to minimum standards set out in CP1 and to give them confidence that their scheme is of high quality and will provide low-cost low-carbon heat.

  • CIBSE and ASHRAE set scene for closer working 

    CIBSE (Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers) and ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating & Air-Conditioning Engineers) have signed a partnership agreement to mark the 40th anniversary of their relationship. It embraces a range of new initiatives. They include collaborating strategically on projects in each other’s regions, creating a long-term staff exchange programme, encouraging collaboration between regions, groups and chapters, and mutually promoting the publication of new codes and standards.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
February 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Executive Officer

    The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) is seeking to appoint an Executive Officer to carry out the financial and administrative work of the Association. The BCIA is focused on providing practical benefits for its members, who span a range of.........

  • National Specialist M&E

     We are looking for a National Specialist to lead on M&E technical expertise on all aspects of building, mechanical and electrical engineering services including assessment, problem diagnosis and technical solutions. Working with Lead Building Surveyor.........

  • M&E Project Engineer

    Founded in 1992 and with over 700 staff, Galliard is a property development, hospitality and management group overseeing mixed-use, residential, hotel and commercial projects across London and Southern England with a £3.9 billion portfolio of over 6,500 .........

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event