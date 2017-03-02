Finalists announced for 2017 BCIA awards

Published:  02 March, 2017

BCIA

Now in their eleventh year, the BCIA awards continue to go from strength to strength, with a record number of entries for 2017 covering all aspects of the industry. The awards are now the leading event in the building controls calendar and will this year take place on Thursday 11 May at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham.

  • Training as the route to business success 

    Steve Harrison explains why it is becoming increasingly more important to consider training as an essential part of every business.

  • Collaboration is the key to better performance 

    Sacrificing a building’s controls specification to reduce costs can only lead to the building failing to perform as intended — believes Malcolm Anson of the Building Controls Industry Association.

  • Big changes ahead for UK energy market 

    Malcolm Anson looks at evidence that the energy market in the UK is experiencing some big changes — and explains why this is important for the controls sector.

  • Controls — the ultimate quick fix 

    Malcolm Anson of the Building Controls Industry Association offers a quick method for getting to grips with controls and using them more effectively for better energy efficiency.

  • Let’s remind ourselves of the basics of control 

    Malcolm Anson, president of the Building Controls Industry Association, says that we should focus on getting the basics right to see the full benefits of building controls and BEMS in the long-term.

