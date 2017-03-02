Finalists announced for 2017 BCIA awards

Now in their eleventh year, the BCIA awards continue to go from strength to strength, with a record number of entries for 2017 covering all aspects of the industry. The awards are now the leading event in the building controls calendar and will this year take place on Thursday 11 May at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see who, out of the list of finalists, is the best of the best in the building controls industry. Book your place now at the link below.