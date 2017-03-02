Finalists announced for 2017 BCIA awards
Published: 02 March, 2017
Now in their eleventh year, the BCIA awards continue to go from strength to strength, with a record number of entries for 2017 covering all aspects of the industry. The awards are now the leading event in the building controls calendar and will this year take place on Thursday 11 May at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham.
Don’t miss out on your chance to see who, out of the list of finalists, is the best of the best in the building controls industry. Book your place now at the link below.
comments powered by Disqus
Related Articles
Calendar
- 07 - 09 March, 2017Ecobuild
- 23 March, 2017Pump Industry Awards
- 29 March, 2017, 9:30Data centre design and energy effiicency
- 31 March, 2017Annual awards of the Commissioning Specialists' Association - closing date for entries
- 11 May, 2017BCIA Awards 2017
- 17 - 18 May, 2017PHEX+
- 23 - 24 May, 2017Edie Live
- 15 June, 2017 - 23:55CSA Awards
- 12 - 14 September, 2017The Energy Event
- 22 - 23 November, 2017EMEX
- 23 - 25 January, 2018HVAC & Refrigeration Show