Management buyout for major building-services provider is completed

Published:  02 March, 2017

JS Wright

JS Wright, one of the UK’s longest-established building-services suppliers, has been bought out by its senior management team. The company is now owned by its team of five executive directors (pictured), who have run the business for the past 10 years. This M&E specialist was founded in 1890 and has its headquarters in Birmingham and offices in Bristol and London. Turnover is projected to reach £50 million this year.

Marcus Aniol (second from left), who was appointed managing director in 2008, is now a major shareholder in the company. He is pictured with (from left) national mechanical contracts director Phil Leech, national electrical contracts director Paul Featherston, finance director Martin Roberts, and national design and estimating director Andrew Smith.

The buyout follows the retirement of previous owners and main-board directors Edwin Moore and David Osborne, who stepped down from the day-to-day running of the company in 2006.

The corporate finance team at the Birmingham office of accountants MHA MacIntyre Hudson advised the management team on the buyout and provided expert tax advice. The Wilkes Partnership provided legal advice to the management team. Legal advisers to the vendors were Shakespeare Martineau. Funding for the transaction was provided by NatWest Bank.

JS Wright has grown over the last 10 years and now has over 150 directly employed staff.



  • JS Wright opens office in Bristol  

    Building-services specialist JS Wright has opened a new office in Bristol, adding to existing offices in Birmingham and London. It is headed by regional director Tim Parnell (right in photo), pictured with estimating director Andrew Smith.

  • JS Wright secures its largest-ever contract 

    Building-services provider JS Wright has won a record-breaking £5 million contract to fit out an innovative award-winning residential scheme by PegasusLife for active older people. Hampstead Green Place in north London will be equipped with the largest combined M&E services package since JS wright expanded into the electrical sector.

  • JS Wright to fit out affordable housing scheme 

    Building-services provider JS Wright has won a contract worth over £3.5 million for a striking new riverside development in east London. The design-and-build project is for 144 energy-efficient affordable homes in the second and third phases of New Union Wharf on the Isle of Dogs. It includes a CHP energy centre for the scheme of six blocks, which replaces an aging 1970s housing estate, for developer Hill.

  • JS Wright to fit out major new homes scheme  

    Building-services provider JS Wright has won a contract worth over £4 million to fit out a major new scheme of affordable homes in Brentford, west London. The project involves 195 houses and apartments at the former Reynard Mills Trading Estate for developer Hill.

  • JS Wright wins major residential contracts  

    JS Wright has won two contracts together worth over £5 million for residential developments in north London and Birmingham. The London contract (pictured) is worth around £3.5 million and is for the installation of mechanical services for 227 new homes in Colindale for Galliard Homes. The Birmingham contract is worth more than £1.7 million and is for the fit-out of a new 22-story luxury apartment block working for Wates Construction.

