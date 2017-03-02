BESA supports Government’s plans to boost apprenticeships

Published:  02 March, 2017

BESA, apprenticeships, apprentices
Confidence in Government’s plans for apprenticeships — Paul McLaughlin.

Criticisms of the Government’s plans to boost apprenticeships are missing the ‘big picture’, according to the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA).

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has published a report in which it claims the target of delivering three million new apprenticeships by 2020 could be ‘poor value for money’. A new apprenticeship levy is being imposed on the very largest employers from next year in order to pay for the expansion, but the IFS also suggested not all of the £2.8 billion expected to be raised by the end of the decade would be spent on apprenticeships.

It also questioned the quality of the training that would be delivered under the plans and that the apprenticeship ‘brand’ was being damaged, adding that some existing training activity would simply be re-badged as apprenticeships in order to offset costs.

A number of organisations have condemned this as ‘nit-picking’ and the Department for Education said standards under the new schemes would be ‘rigorously checked’.

BESA argues that apprenticeships are an essential part of the strategy to tackle the country’s crippling skills gap in vital economic sectors like engineering and construction — and, therefore, the return on investment would be realised over time.

‘A vocational apprenticeship is just the first step on the journey to a fulfilling career,’ said BESA chief executive Paul McLaughlin. ‘We are working closely with employers in our sector to develop and deliver apprenticeships at all levels — from initial technician grades right up to degree equivalence. We see the new apprenticeship programme as a way of creating career paths that will deliver value for money at each stage and for years to come.’

Many technical professions have suffered from decades of under-investment in skills and training, according to BESA, and the new ‘Trailblazer’ apprenticeships being developed by industry sectors are designed to deliver training appropriate to the needs of employers struggling to find the skilled workers needed to keep up with demand.

‘If you are trying to calculate potential value for money, you cannot compare this new approach with what has gone before,’ said Mr McLaughlin. ‘By focusing efforts on professions that are critical to the country’s future development in things like infrastructure and house building, you begin to build a pipeline of talent that will deliver a financial return for decades into the future.

‘Don’t forget it is employers who are footing most of the bill, but who are, quite rightly, also reaping the benefit of gaining a suitably skilled workforce. However, it is the country as a whole that sees the real long-term value through improved buildings, infrastructure, services etc. and of having a more highly skilled employment base.’

The association also points out that the quality of the training was being overseen by a new Institute for Apprenticeships in partnership with professional trade bodies, which were charged with engaging with employers of all sizes to ensure they got the type of apprentices they needed. Innovations include encouraging the largest employers to ‘farm out’ apprentices to smaller supply-chain partners to give them wider experience and also create room for new apprentices to come in.

The Government has said that just 2% of employers will pay into the Apprenticeship Levy, those with payrolls above £3 million, and that the remaining 98% will receive 90% of the cost of training an apprentice.

‘All employers should take advantage of the funding made available by the levy,’ said Mr McLaughlin. ‘It is very much a case of use it or lose it — and it is very important to make sure the money allocated for building engineering remains within our sector. We have a serious skills shortage, and this new approach is a welcome and innovative attempt to tackle it.

‘Apprenticeships work by boosting economic productivity, growing our skills base and giving millions a leg up on the ladder of opportunity. Over 90% of apprentices currently go into work or further training — and they are not building up student debt along the way,’ he added.



Related links

Related Articles

  • Time for a new approach to skills 

    The economic cycle that plagues the construction industry inevitably leads to skills shortages. But should it? Mark Wakeford shares his thoughts on behalf of the Built Environment Hub.

  • Graduation day for apprentices at NG Bailey  

    21 apprentices at NG Bailey have received their graduation certificated at a special event at the company’s headquarters new Ilkley in Yorkshire. They have also secured full-time employment with the company. David Hurcombe, chief executive, said, ‘It makes me proud to see how our apprentices have developed their technical skills and knowledge, as well as how they have grown as individuals as they have progressed through the programme.’

  • Questions about new apprenticeship answered 

    A helpline for questions about the electro-technical trailblazer apprenticeship has been opened by SummitSkills, the standard-setting organisation for building-services engineering. This apprenticeship standard was launched in 2015 following consultation with industry employers.

  • Apprentices are key to growing workforce  

    Apprentices have played a key role in helping building-services provider JS Wright grow its workforce by over 50% over the past decade. And the company has recently welcomed the 40th new recruit to its apprentice academy, which was launched in 2008. Today, 49 of the company’s 140 employees are current or former JS Wright apprentices.

  • JTL names its top apprentices  

    JTL, one of the UK’s leading training providers, has named its best apprentices of 2015, chosen from its current cohort of 6000 learners. Curtis Clarke from Scunthorpe was MES (mechanical engineering services, which includes plumbing and HVAC) apprentice of the year. Ryan Reeman of Birmingham was named full-time MES student of the year.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
March 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • M & E Engineering Technician

      We are currently seeking a "team player" with excellent interpersonal skills (ideally with a strong electrical bias) to work as a Building Services Technician providing technical assistance to our experienced and established Engineering Design team. .........

  • Mechanical Engineer (Modelling)

    An opportunity has arisen for an experienced Mechanical (Modelling) Building Services Design Engineer to join our established and experienced team. We are looking for a self-motivated and confident individual, who has a proven track record in the desig.........

  • M & E Clerk of Works

      An exciting opportunity has arisen for a self-motivated, confident Mechanical & Electrical Clerk of Works to join our busy team. You will be providing construction inspection services in conjunction with the delivery of major new build, extensions .........

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event