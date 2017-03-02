CIBSE marks 10th anniversary of Building Performance Awards

Winners all — the finale of this year’s CIBSE Building Performance Awards.

The University of Bradford has been named Building Performance Champion, for the second time, for its pioneering Ecoversity programme at the CIBSE Building Performance Awards for 2017, which have been running for 10 years. The university was carbon champion in 2012 and has continued transformational work on its aging infrastructure estate over the last decade to reduce its carbon footprint by 35%. It has also become the only university in the world to maintain three BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rated buildings in its portfolio.

The university also won the category for facilities-management team, with its entry being commended for its approach to tackling inherent problems in its large stock of legacy buildings dating form the 1960s and 1970s. Problems included poor thermal performance, asbestos and large expanses of single glazing. By overcoming practical and organisational challenges, the university cut utility costs by 27% in a market that has risen 90% and saved £8 million over 10 years.

Long-term achievement was also acknowledged in the new test-of-time award, introduced to reflect the award’s legacy (10 years on) and to reward continued high performance by a previous winner. The award went to British Land. By demonstrating that they have managed to maintain their impressive performance that previously won an award, British Land is proving its commitment to excellence in the built environment and setting the bar for quality in the industry as a whole.

John Field, president of CIBSE, said, ‘We have seen the industry come a long way on building performance in the last 10 years, and this year’s awards are a testament to how much has been achieved in a relatively short period of time, and the excellent work that is currently being done.

‘This year’s champions, the University of Bradford, embody what it means to truly strive for building performance, achieving success in the face of adversity through sheer will and commitment to deliver the best.’