CIBSE marks 10th anniversary of Building Performance Awards

Published:  02 March, 2017

CIBSE, Building Performance Awards
Winners all — the finale of this year’s CIBSE Building Performance Awards.

The University of Bradford has been named Building Performance Champion, for the second time, for its pioneering Ecoversity programme at the CIBSE Building Performance Awards for 2017, which have been running for 10 years. The university was carbon champion in 2012 and has continued transformational work on its aging infrastructure estate over the last decade to reduce its carbon footprint by 35%. It has also become the only university in the world to maintain three BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ rated buildings in its portfolio.

The university also won the category for facilities-management team, with its entry being commended for its approach to tackling inherent problems in its large stock of legacy buildings dating form the 1960s and 1970s. Problems included poor thermal performance, asbestos and large expanses of single glazing. By overcoming practical and organisational challenges, the university cut utility costs by 27% in a market that has risen 90% and saved £8 million over 10 years.

Long-term achievement was also acknowledged in the new test-of-time award, introduced to reflect the award’s legacy (10 years on) and to reward continued high performance by a previous winner. The award went to British Land. By demonstrating that they have managed to maintain their impressive performance that previously won an award, British Land is proving its commitment to excellence in the built environment and setting the bar for quality in the industry as a whole.

John Field, president of CIBSE, said, ‘We have seen the industry come a long way on building performance in the last 10 years, and this year’s awards are a testament to how much has been achieved in a relatively short period of time, and the excellent work that is currently being done.

‘This year’s champions, the University of Bradford, embody what it means to truly strive for building performance, achieving success in the face of adversity through sheer will and commitment to deliver the best.’



Related links

Related Articles

  • CIBSE announces shortlist for 2016 Building Performance Awards  

    The shortlist for the 13 categories of the 2016 Building Performance Awards has been announced. It is based on the best set of entries and evidence of measured performance to date. Hywel Davies, technical director of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers, which organises he awards, explains, ‘Our awards are unique because they judge how a building performs, not just its design, and we were struck this year by the varied approaches taken, which made judging challenging and interesting.

  • Survey finds that clients are unprepared for smart-building revolution 

    40% of building clients are ‘unfamiliar’ with the heavily used phrase the ‘Internet of Things’, according to survey findings from the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA), CIBSE and SELECT, the Scottish electrical-trade body. In addition, 55% of respondents, which include consultants, engineers, end clients, local authorities and facilities managers says that a ‘lack of clear advice/knowledge’ is a barrier to installing connected technology in their buildings. 61% of respondents say they don’t have any plans to ‘evaluate and install connected technology’.

  • Gothic revival 

    The energy-efficient upgrade of a Grade I-listed 200-year-old hall of residence at the University of Cambridge sets a new standard for the energy efficient upgrade of the UK’s historic buildings, as Hywel Davies of CIBSE explains.

  • Heat networks that deliver 

    To support its code of practice for heat networks in the UK, CIBSE has devised a series of checklists to help improve the delivery of heat networks — as Matt Snowden explains.

  • Are you ready for a digital future? 

    All that data which is an inevitable part of digital engineering could easily be overwhelming — or engineers could get to grips with it to deliver buildings that perform better and help clients use them more effectively. Matt Snowden of CIBSE reviews options expressed at a recent event.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
March 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • M & E Engineering Technician

      We are currently seeking a "team player" with excellent interpersonal skills (ideally with a strong electrical bias) to work as a Building Services Technician providing technical assistance to our experienced and established Engineering Design team. .........

  • Mechanical Engineer (Modelling)

    An opportunity has arisen for an experienced Mechanical (Modelling) Building Services Design Engineer to join our established and experienced team. We are looking for a self-motivated and confident individual, who has a proven track record in the desig.........

  • M & E Clerk of Works

      An exciting opportunity has arisen for a self-motivated, confident Mechanical & Electrical Clerk of Works to join our busy team. You will be providing construction inspection services in conjunction with the delivery of major new build, extensions .........

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event