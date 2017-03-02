Airflow Developments creates Air Academy

Airflow Developments has created an Air Academy at its head office in High Wycombe to showcase the benefits of effective ventilation systems in commercial and domestic properties. It also introduces visitors to the pioneering technology behind the company’s product portfolio and will provide education and training on best-practice installation methods.

The facility has fully functional installations of ventilation with heat recovery to demonstrate the importance of specifying the correct system for improving indoor air quality.

In addition, the latest Duplexvent commercial mechanical ventilation with heat recovery units, which are regulated by advanced sensor technology, demonstrate the difference between air quality outside the building and a controlled environment inside.

Real-time indicators of temperature, humidity, CO2 and NOx highlight how personal wellbeing and workplace productivity can be improved with better indoor air and the solutions available to achieve it.

Managing director Alan Siggins said, ‘We have made a significant investment to create a facility that not only champions the importance of ventilation for health and wellbeing but also one that helps us to provide first-class training and education on how to comply with legislation and best-practice procedures when it comes specification and installation.’

The focus on energy efficiency is exemplified not only through the range of Airflow solutions on display, but by using methods such as solar PV panels and ground-source heat pumps within the building design, to create a showroom and conference facility which utilises groundbreaking technology with minimal environmental impact.