LED lighting conversion unlocks savings with no capital outlay

David Brown Santasalo, global gear-engineering experts, based in Huddersfield, has reduced its annual lighting costs by nearly £104 000, 55%, following the installation of a new LED system by Energy Works that was fully funded, with no capital outlay from David Brown Santasalo. Lighting levels are now 300 to 500 lx, compared to 60 to 280 lx previously.

Energy Works designed, procured and installed the LED upgrade. The facility operates 27 h a day, seven days a week, so Energy Works worked closely with the onsite team to ensure production was not affected during the installation.

Lighting energy consumption for the 26 000 m2 facility has been reduced by 75%, with CO2 emissions reduced by 2860 t.

David Brown Santasalo will enjoy the annual savings of £104 000 for 10 years. Steve Halmshaw, business improvement leader, explains, ‘We used Energy Works as they were able to provide us with the perfect solution for our requirements, both a zero capital outlay and a fully managed LED solution. We are already seeing higher savings than predicted. One of the biggest benefits to us as a site is the maintenance savings and being able to concentrate on our core maintenance priorities.’