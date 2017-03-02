LED lighting conversion unlocks savings with no capital outlay

Published:  02 March, 2017

Energy Works, LED lighting, finance

David Brown Santasalo, global gear-engineering experts, based in Huddersfield, has reduced its annual lighting costs by nearly £104 000, 55%, following the installation of a new LED system by Energy Works that was fully funded, with no capital outlay from David Brown Santasalo. Lighting levels are now 300 to 500 lx, compared to 60 to 280 lx previously.

Energy Works designed, procured and installed the LED upgrade. The facility operates 27 h a day, seven days a week, so Energy Works worked closely with the onsite team to ensure production was not affected during the installation.

Lighting energy consumption for the 26 000 m2 facility has been reduced by 75%, with CO2 emissions reduced by 2860 t.

David Brown Santasalo will enjoy the annual savings of £104 000 for 10 years. Steve Halmshaw, business improvement leader, explains, ‘We used Energy Works as they were able to provide us with the perfect solution for our requirements, both a zero capital outlay and a fully managed LED solution. We are already seeing higher savings than predicted. One of the biggest benefits to us as a site is the maintenance savings and being able to concentrate on our core maintenance priorities.’

For more information on this story, click here: March 2017, 131

Related links

Related Articles

  • The LED refurbishment revolution 

    In just a few short years LED lighting has transformed the potential for refurbishment projects. Martyn Wherry gives a manufacturer’s perspective.

  • College continues to cut costs with Salix funding 

    Following the success of a major lighting upgrade at Hackney Community Collage during the second half of 2015, Hackney Community College embarked on a second project to upgrade internal and external lighting to LED to reduce energy consumption. Expected savings for the first project were £70 000 a year, with a return on investment of 2.8 years. The latest project is expected to save £25 000 a year. Both projects were carried out by Energys.

  • Tamlite lighting showrooms focus on applications 

    Tamlite Lighting has invested over £250 000 in four new lighting showrooms during 2016, adding to the four that were set up in 2015. The four new showrooms cover amenity, emergency and fire, industrial and Xtreme.

  • Making efficient lighting even more efficient 

    LED lighting offers a highly-efficient alternative to traditional light sources for a range of building types — but without an effective control strategy, energy savings are typically only limited to the short term. Andy Davies of Harvard Technology explains how wireless lighting control systems can pay dividends for facilities managers willing to invest.

  • Salix finances LED lighting upgrade  

    With the help of a Salix funding agreement, Coleg Cambria (College Of North East Wales) has improved over 490 light fittings, with an expected reduction in electricity consumption of 56% — worth over £11 000 a year. The new LED lighting will also reduce annual maintenance costs by about £6500.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
March 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • M & E Engineering Technician

      We are currently seeking a "team player" with excellent interpersonal skills (ideally with a strong electrical bias) to work as a Building Services Technician providing technical assistance to our experienced and established Engineering Design team. .........

  • Mechanical Engineer (Modelling)

    An opportunity has arisen for an experienced Mechanical (Modelling) Building Services Design Engineer to join our established and experienced team. We are looking for a self-motivated and confident individual, who has a proven track record in the desig.........

  • M & E Clerk of Works

      An exciting opportunity has arisen for a self-motivated, confident Mechanical & Electrical Clerk of Works to join our busy team. You will be providing construction inspection services in conjunction with the delivery of major new build, extensions .........

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event