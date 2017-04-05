EPC simulations presents shock ahead of MEES deadline

iStock.com/Maxiphoto

A third of commercial real estate with EPCs (Energy Performance Certificates) rated D and E on the platform of Arbnco (previously CO2 Estates) dropped into the categories of F and G on resimulation. Under the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) legislation coming into force in April 2018, such properties will not be permitted to be let, either via new leases or renewals.

The resimulation found that 24% of all buildings in the portfolios achieved a lower rating. Buildings falling into F and G bands increased from 14 to 22%, and 33% of all D and E ratings dropped to an F or G.

The resimulation was carried out on the 3500 buildings currently registered with the Carbon Estates EPC platform. All properties modelled were from portfolios of well managed building stock with EPCs produced within the last five years.

The resimulation research is said to ‘serve as a stark warning to the industry’ with the MEES legislation coming into force in a year.

Simon West, co-founder of Arbnco, said, ‘With MEES just over a year away, landlords, property managers and their advisors need to be acting now to ensure buildings do not pose a risk. The analysis was conducted on well managed building stock, so there is potential to observe a greater percentage drop in EPC ratings in poorer-performing portfolios.

‘Not everyone involved in the management of a building has a background in engineering, but the impacts of poor energy performance and forthcoming MEES legislation will affect all, and informed decisions need to be made.’

Arbnco is making its Arbn Consult software platform available to consultants and EPC assessor. The software provides the ability to quickly and accurately assess the improvements required in the EPC rating to ensure a property meets MEES regulatory compliance.