Andrews Water Heaters revamps its Size-it tool

Andrews Water Heaters has updated and improved its long-established Size-it sizing tool for water heaters. It is now quicker, personalised and accessible online from any device to help specifiers select the most appropriate water heater from Andrews for a project

The software is free to download and use and enables users to manage a portfolio of projects and size water heaters to the type of property and hot-water requirements. Size-it also provides up-to-date guidance on legislation, and all information can be downloaded as a summary or detailed report.

Size-it calculations are based on the guidance for hot-water requirements in CIBSE’s Guide G and Andrews’ 40 years of experience in generating hot water.

Users can save project templates for future jobs, share sizing and earn a Part L 2% heat-efficiency credit.