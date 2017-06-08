G&H wins first project with Keepmoat

Published:  08 June, 2017

G&H Building Services, contractor

G&H Building Services has been awarded the M&E services contract for the new £7.6 million extra-care scheme in Buxton. Community regeneration specialist Keepmoat is building the 73-bed project on behalf of Housing & Care 21 and Derbyshire County Council. It will comprise 53 extra-care apartments with two bedrooms and a specialist 20-place residential care centre. Communal facilities will include a restaurant, salon and health suite.

The £1.7 million services contract includes a full in-house design and install of all M&E services. They will include heating, ventilation, air conditioning, hot water, fire alarms, CCTV, data, small power and gas works.

Andrew Hudson, director at G&H Building Services, said, ‘It is our first contract with Keepmoat and is a result of the excellent work we have carried out for other large contractors across the UK. We actively participate in scheme concepts, taking on shared risk at the earliest stages of the tendering process to provide the best value for the client.’ We then manage the building-services process from initial designs to installation on site.’



