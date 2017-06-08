CSA announces finalists for 2017 industry awards

Published:  08 June, 2017

2017 marks the third year of the annual awards of the Commissioning Specialists’ Association (CSA). From the entries and nominations received, the judges have shortlisted 27 finalists across the six award categories to be part of the presentation ceremony being staged on 15 June at the Copthorne Effingham Park Hotel near Gatwick.

From this complement of finalists, six winners will be announced and presented with their trophies. A seventh award will also be presented for Lifetime Contribution, as determined by the CSA. The shortlisted finalists are presented at the first link below.

Details of all these finalists are now available to view on the dedicated awards website (Second link below) enabling readers to consider who they think should be crowned the outright winner in each category at the special awards dinner and presentation on 15 June.

Places are still available, so whether it’s taking a table to host customers or booking a few seats for you, your team and partners, don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to enjoy a wonderful evening of great food, fantastic entertainment, networking and dancing until the early hours.

Places can be booked either online at the third link below or via the downloadable booking form.



