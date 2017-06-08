Building Controls Industry Awards 2017

The winners of the 2017 Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) Awards were announced at the prestigious ceremony and gala dinner on 11 May 2017 at the Hilton Metropole, Birmingham.

This year’s awards, hosted by BBC broadcaster Steph McGovern, saw the best of the best recognised and rewarded for showing true excellence in the building controls industry.

In his welcoming speech Malcolm Anson, president of the BCIA paid tribute to the achievements of the BCIA and its members over the last 12 months, which he said was apparent in the calibre of the entries received in 2017.