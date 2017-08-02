Wireless BEMSs cut gas use at bus depots by 20%

Bus operator Stagecoach has achieved aggregate gas savings of around 20% at 24 bus depots following the installation of wireless BEMSs by Aimteq. The investment is set to achieve a return of less than two years on a region-by-region basis.

The gas savings were 20.45% based on regression and 17.15% based on year-to-year consumption data.

Graham Whitelocks, director for safety, health and environment at Stagecoach UK Bus, explains, ‘BEMS is one of several initiatives that we are implementing to help meet our carbon-reduction target in buildings within the UK bus division. Previously, our depots relied on basic heating controls, and we felt there were significant gains to be made by switching to wireless BEMS.’

The wireless aspect of the solution was deemed particularly important considering the environment of a typical bus depot.

The depots generally comprise large structures, and some sites have more than one building, so wireless avoids pulling cables across buildings.

Mr Whitelocks explains, ‘Wireless is quick and easy to install without causing disruption to our staff or operations. In addition, a wireless system is much easier to amend as depot requirements change.

System integrator Aimteq installed a WEMS wireless energy-management system.

Another benefit of the Aimteq/WEMS solution was the provision of a bureau service, so that the controls could be delegated to an expert who could remotely optimise energy consumption across all site on an ongoing basis so there is no need for a BEMS expert at every depot.

Pilot studies at the Barking (east London) and Worksop depots were successful, and a further 22 depots have since been upgraded.

Each system controls gas heaters and boilers, maintaining the temperature in the workshop area at an agreed setpoint of 16°C, with heating matched to occupancy at each depot for normal working days and weekends. The heating system is connected to the workshop doors, so heating can be turned off when the doors are open.