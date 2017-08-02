Wireless BEMSs cut gas use at bus depots by 20%

Published:  02 August, 2017

Aimteq, BEMS, BMS, bureau, Wireless, controls

Bus operator Stagecoach has achieved aggregate gas savings of around 20% at 24 bus depots following the installation of wireless BEMSs by Aimteq. The investment is set to achieve a return of less than two years on a region-by-region basis.

The gas savings were 20.45% based on regression and 17.15% based on year-to-year consumption data.

Graham Whitelocks, director for safety, health and environment at Stagecoach UK Bus, explains, ‘BEMS is one of several initiatives that we are implementing to help meet our carbon-reduction target in buildings within the UK bus division. Previously, our depots relied on basic heating controls, and we felt there were significant gains to be made by switching to wireless BEMS.’

The wireless aspect of the solution was deemed particularly important considering the environment of a typical bus depot.

The depots generally comprise large structures, and some sites have more than one building, so wireless avoids pulling cables across buildings.

Mr Whitelocks explains, ‘Wireless is quick and easy to install without causing disruption to our staff or operations. In addition, a wireless system is much easier to amend as depot requirements change.

System integrator Aimteq installed a WEMS wireless energy-management system.

Another benefit of the Aimteq/WEMS solution was the provision of a bureau service, so that the controls could be delegated to an expert who could remotely optimise energy consumption across all site on an ongoing basis so there is no need for a BEMS expert at every depot.

Pilot studies at the Barking (east London) and Worksop depots were successful, and a further 22 depots have since been upgraded.

Each system controls gas heaters and boilers, maintaining the temperature in the workshop area at an agreed setpoint of 16°C, with heating matched to occupancy at each depot for normal working days and weekends. The heating system is connected to the workshop doors, so heating can be turned off when the doors are open.

For more information on this story, click here: Aug 2017, 121

Related links

Related Articles

  • Wireless BEMS slices energy bills for Pizza Hut restaurants 

    The installation by Aimteq of WEMS wireless BEMSs at 60 Pizza Hut restaurants across the UK has achieved significant reductions in energy consumption. The average reduction in energy consumption in the first 51 stores has been calculated at 15%, amounting to 1.3 GWh and a financial saving of over £125 000. Pizza Hut plans to equipment all its UK restaurants (there are 270) with the technology and will re-invest the savings in further energy-based initiatives.

  • Panasonic and Schneider develop wireless interface 

    Panasonic and Schneider Electric have developed a wireless interface that enables direct serial communication between Schneider Electric’s SmartStruxure solution and room controllers with Panasonic’s VRF air-conditioning systems via the ZigBee wireless communication standard. This integration provides a view of all building systems — including HVAC equipment, lighting, security, power and electrical distribution — anywhere and at any time. via a single interface. it delivers actionable insights to reduce energy consumption and drive savings.

  • Carlo Gavazzi goes to great lengths with wireless 

    Wireless technology for building and home automation from Carlo Gavazzi consists of a powerful bus generator, output modules, meter and dimmer. The SH2WBU230N has a range of 700 m. Each Sx2WEB24 can connect to up to seven master channel generators (the sum of SH2MCG24, SH2DUG24 and SH2WBU230N is seven) in order to have up to seven wired/wireless networks connected.

  • Wireless lighting control for individual luminaires  

    The Eye-Wi wireless lighting control system from WF Senate offers an affordable and easy-to-use alternative to complicated electrical installations. Each wireless luminaire is programmed using simple drag-and-drop menus on the Eye?Wi lighting control, and there is no limit to the number of luminaires that can be controlled. Luminaires can readily be reprogrammed.

  • Sontay’s 2015 catalogue  

    Sontay’s 2015 catalogue reflects the new brand identity and includes the new Universal Sensor and Smart Sensing range. The Sontay catalogue is renowned to engineers, contractors, building-services consultants and systems integrators for being a bible of all control peripheral products. It includes examples and advice of product applications.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
August 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Construction Week
Show

Jobs

  • Property Surveyor

    Property Surveyor/ Building Service Surveyor needed to work within the Technical Services team for the management of water hygiene/ legionella risk within DCC's property portfolio. We are looking for an experienced and dynamic team member to join our T......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event