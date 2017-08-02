Big Foot shows its credentials on German safe-access project

Published:  02 August, 2017

Big Foot, support, rooftop plant, roof top plant

Big Foot Systems has supplied an extensive safe-access solution for the Zemos Research Building at the Ruhr University Bochum in Germany. Rooftop plant includes four heat pumps and three dry-air coolers on the flat room. The planners required a non-penetrative solution to provide safe access.

Project manager Klaus-Jurgen Brinkman, who was in charge of the technical planning, brought Big Foot Systems onto the project. An initial site visit made it clear that the project would be more complex than most safe-access projects.

Sizzo Gericke, sales manager in Germany for Big Foot Systems, explained, ‘Due to the complexity of several of the access points, 3D models of each design scenario were created. Our technical team was then able to design a custom solution for each location, which was followed by a site survey to ensure that no detail was missed.’

With a total of 21 platforms, a walkway height of up to 2 m and a length of up to 9 m, this is one of the largest and most comprehensive safe-access projects in Germany.

Due to the small roof area and the large amount of work required to install each platform, the installation was broken down into two separate phases, with separate deliveries and crane lifts. Big Foot technical staff attended the site on several occasions to help the installation team and ensure the entire process ran as smoothly as possible.

For more information on this story, click here: Aug 2017, 130

Related links

Related Articles

  • Waitrose teams with Big Foot to support chillers  

    To solve the problem of installing chillers on a roof finished with a single-ply membrane, Big Foot Systems supplied bespoke supports for a new Waitrose store in Warminster. This chiller installation was part of a £4.5 million project that involved Henry Boot Developments redeveloping a key town-centre site into a new 1858 m2 Waitrose.

  • Future-ready retrofitting 

    The roof is a convenient place for installing air-conditioning plant, but supporting plant raises a host of issues, including subsequent changes, as Dan Rushton of Big Foot explains.

  • Big Foot provides support solution for lightweight roof 

    New air-handling units to increase the capacity of the cooling ventilation for the production hall of Coca-Cola Enterprises Great Britain at its Wakefield factory are supported on the lightweight roof by Big Foot Systems’ HD beams. The company also supplied a custom safe-access solution.

  • NEW — Big Foot Systems rooftop VRV/VRF frame  

    Big Foot Systems offers competitive, no-risk rooftop support systems for building services and plant equipment.

  • ﻿Visit Big Foot’s new-look website today  

    ﻿The Big Foot Systems website has a fresh new look to reflect its ongoing success and development.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
August 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Construction Week
Show

Jobs

  • Property Surveyor

    Property Surveyor/ Building Service Surveyor needed to work within the Technical Services team for the management of water hygiene/ legionella risk within DCC's property portfolio. We are looking for an experienced and dynamic team member to join our T......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event