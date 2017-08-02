Big Foot shows its credentials on German safe-access project

Big Foot Systems has supplied an extensive safe-access solution for the Zemos Research Building at the Ruhr University Bochum in Germany. Rooftop plant includes four heat pumps and three dry-air coolers on the flat room. The planners required a non-penetrative solution to provide safe access.

Project manager Klaus-Jurgen Brinkman, who was in charge of the technical planning, brought Big Foot Systems onto the project. An initial site visit made it clear that the project would be more complex than most safe-access projects.

Sizzo Gericke, sales manager in Germany for Big Foot Systems, explained, ‘Due to the complexity of several of the access points, 3D models of each design scenario were created. Our technical team was then able to design a custom solution for each location, which was followed by a site survey to ensure that no detail was missed.’

With a total of 21 platforms, a walkway height of up to 2 m and a length of up to 9 m, this is one of the largest and most comprehensive safe-access projects in Germany.

Due to the small roof area and the large amount of work required to install each platform, the installation was broken down into two separate phases, with separate deliveries and crane lifts. Big Foot technical staff attended the site on several occasions to help the installation team and ensure the entire process ran as smoothly as possible.