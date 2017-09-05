Coolair showcases R32 air conditioning in style

Published:  05 September, 2017

Coolair Equipment has installed R32 air-conditioning units from Mitsubishi Electric in its Dukinfield office in Cheshire to showcase the equipment to its customers. Coolair chose the new M Series MSZ-LN R32 equipment to highlight the change in refrigerants now being offered to customers and the significant advantages this can bring.

Refrigerant R32 has a GWP of 675, less than a third of the popular refrigerant R410A. Following recent changes in legislation, R32 is expected to swiftly become the standard for split air-conditioning systems.

Steve Valentine, regional director of Coolair Equipment, explained, ‘The existing split-heat-pump system in our manager’s office had come to the end of its life, so we chose the perfect replacement with this stylish unit, which also shows off the full benefits of the new refrigerant.’

The new 3.5 kW unit includes automatic room-sensor technology and WiFi control as standard. It was easy to connect to the existing control system.

The WiFi interface enables full control and monitoring via the MELCloiud app. The 3D i-see sensor in the unit automatically monitors room occupancy, position and body temperatures to deliver customised control.

