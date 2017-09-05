Gilberts revives natural ventilation for NHM

Published:  05 September, 2017

Gilberts, natural ventilation, grilles, louvres

While the famous ‘Dippy’ the diplodocus dinosaur exhibit in the Hintze Hall of the Natural History Museum in London was being replaced with a real skeleton of a blue whale, the opportunity was taken to revive, as far as possible, the original ventilation for this iconic, lofty hall. The project in the 150-year-old Grade I listed hall saw consulting engineers SVM utilising the experience of air-movement specialist Gilberts.

With the help of CFD (computational fluid dynamics) modelling, Gilberts produced 24 bespoke units of its Mistrale Model A natural-ventilation units, with a further 42 standard WHF50 high-performance louvres to provide the required levels of fresh and exhaust air.

Each bespoke unit was purpose-designed using a combination of Gilberts’ WHF50 cassette with the VN75 ultra-low-leakage air-volume control damper to fit within existing window apertures and frames, and bolt together into specially designed subframes to avoid any need to fix into the existing terracotta surrounds.

These units were required to provide the appropriate flow of fresh air into the hall without allowing any daylight to pass through and still look aesthetically pleasing. A bespoke combination of Internal K40 fixed-bar grilles and non-vision cores mounted on the rear of the units provided the solution.

In a separate high-level atrium, the glazing was removed from the window frames and replaced with WHF50 louvres to provide high-level discharge of exhaust air.

SVM director Paul Rushmer elaborated, ‘The project involved refurbishing the existing hall and redesigning the space to incorporate additional galleries at ground, first and second floor levels. From the original design, natural-ventilation openings were in place, to an extent, but needed restoring, and new building services had to be integrated alongside to deliver a balanced internal temperature all year round, regardless of summer peaks and winter lows.

‘Conditions in Hintze Hall are crucial to the exhibits, and of course important to the visitors. We had to find a non-invasive solution for the historic space, which stabilised the temperature and humidity. The original building drawings used passive solutions. We have past experience of working with Gilberts, and felt its dampers were particularly appropriate to helping develop a bespoke, sympathetic solution.’

For more information on this story, click here: Sept 2017, 121

Related links

Related Articles

  • Gilberts installs laser cutter for metal parts 

    Gilberts has updated the equipment at its Blackpool factory with the installation of a laser cutter to replace a traditional CNC punch press for processing 2-dimensional components for ventilation grilles, louvres and diffusers. The Platino 200 Lpt21530 laser cutter is more than twice as fast as the former CNC machine, increasing capacity capability.

  • Gilberts, just messing about by the river 

    Gilberts has helped to meet environmental objectives for the Combined College Boathouse on the River Cam in Cambridge by supplying natural-ventilation components and air-movement elements for the supplementary natural ventilation. The new building has been designed by RHP for King’s, Selwyn and Churchill Colleges.

  • Airing the issues 

    There is much debate on trends in natural ventilation, but is it all hot air? Roy Jones of Gilberts of Blackpool shares some thoughts.

  • Gilberts develops hybrid ventilation for the roof 

    Gilberts Blackpool has introduced a roof-mounted version of its Mistrale Fusion System, described as a hybrid system that utilises internal heat to warm incoming air without using a heat exchanger. Called MFS-V, it incorporates two Fusion MFS128 units placed vertically into a penthouse turret with a shaft of up to 1500 mm2 to provide standalone ventilation of the space below. No additional ducting or plant is required.

  • Gilberts delivers natural ventilation for Cambridge boathouse 

    Natural ventilation for the new £3.5 million boathouse for Gonville & Caius College at the University of Cambridge is delivered by bespoke terminals designed and engineered by Gilberts Blackpool. Designed by bb+c architects with services designed by Max Fordham LLP, the system has six Mistrale 75 penthouse roof terminals.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
September 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Construction Week
Show

Jobs

  • Field Sales Executive

    Successful professional technical salesperson required to sell to consultants and contractors. Unique opportunity to sell ultra-low energy, patented technology, ventilation products from a UK manufacturer. ...

  • Property Surveyor

    Property Surveyor/ Building Service Surveyor needed to work within the Technical Services team for the management of water hygiene/ legionella risk within DCC's property portfolio. We are looking for an experienced and dynamic team member to join our T......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event