"Modern Building Services" announces its new editor

Karen Fletcher has joined the MBS team as editor. Her background in journalism and PR for the building-services sector means that she brings a wealth of technical knowledge and media expertise to the role.

Karen replaces Ken Sharpe, who retired at the end of August (see facing page), after over 13 years on the title. Karen says, ‘I’m delighted to be joining such a strong team. I look forward to building on the work that has been done, and to taking the magazine into its next stage in its development.’

She is a former editor of the CIBSE Journal, and was also founder of Keystone Communications.Commenting on her new role, Karen comments, ‘This is an exciting industry, and it’s one that I’ve enjoy being involved in for over 15 years.’

Most recently, she was with the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) for its Technical Regulations team.

Karen Fletcher can be contacted at Portico Publishing on 01438 759000, e-mail kfletcher@portico.uk.com

The MBS 2018 features list is also now available for download