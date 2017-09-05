Research aims to close energy performance gap

Published:  05 September, 2017

Arbnco, performance gap
iStock.com/OnBlast

The Energy Systems Research Unit (ESRU) at the University of Strathclyde has partnered with software provider Arbnco on a ambitious knowledge-transfer partnership (KTP) that aims to address the so-called ‘energy performance gap’ as buildings often underperform when compared to design expectations. The energy performance gap is the difference between design predictions and operational performance in buildings. It creates market confusion, with the predicted asset performance of a standardised building becoming disconnected from operational reality.

The performance gap leads to fluctuating energy costs and increased energy consumption, resulting in inefficient buildings.

Many initiatives investigating energy performance gaps make use of dynamic integrated building performance simulation tools to analyse remedial actions and upgrades. Building simulation differs from compliance type models, such as Simplified Building Energy Model (SBEM), currently used to support estate management. However, this capability of simulation models is often compromised by the lack of prior calibration to match prediction to current performance.

This KTP aims to develop a software tool to undertake such calibrations automatically. This solution will lead to high-quality building simulation models for use in energy analysis and decision-making regarding the operation, maintenance and retrofitting of large estates.

The calibration tool will employ actual performance data (energy and indoor environment) to routinely calibrate building simulation models prior to application for energy analysis. The KTP will also incorporate an element of ‘wellness’, with both Arbnco and the University of Strathclyde studying potential uses of calibrated models to evaluate interactions between energy, thermal comfort and indoor air quality.

Professor Joe Clarke, director of ESRU, said, ‘This KTP will contribute towards closing the energy gap and understanding its causes’

Maureen Eisbrenner, co-founder of Arbnco explained, ‘The KTP aims to highlight poor-performing buildings and, more importantly, the reason behind poor performance.’



Related links

Related Articles

  • Taking control of building performance 

    The control of energy in buildings is generally poor, and the performance gap can inflate energy bills by up to 400%. Andy Lewry discusses how controls can help.

  • Finding the performance gap 

    Nobody understands why there is a difference in performance, between design and the building in-use, but BRE is working on a project to find out — as Dr Andy Lewry and Lorna Hamilton explain

  • Opening up BIM could fix the performance gap 

    The long anticipated Government deadline for adopting Building Information Modelling (BIM) on public sector projects has arrived, but Paul McLaughlin. chief executive of the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) and vice chair of the Build UK BIM Group, believes the hard work is only just beginning.

  • Bridging the performance gap  

    Post-occupancy evaluation of buildings plays a key role in optimising their performance. Indeed, it is a requirement of BREEAM and BSRIA’s soft landings framework — but every building can benefit, as Natasha Fox of Method Consulting explains.

  • Solving the puzzle of the performance-gap 

    Clients are becoming increasingly frustrated by the building performance gap, but what can the commercial heating and hot water industry do about it, asks David Pepper of Lochinvar.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
September 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Construction Week
Show

Jobs

  • Field Sales Executive

    Successful professional technical salesperson required to sell to consultants and contractors. Unique opportunity to sell ultra-low energy, patented technology, ventilation products from a UK manufacturer. ...

  • Property Surveyor

    Property Surveyor/ Building Service Surveyor needed to work within the Technical Services team for the management of water hygiene/ legionella risk within DCC's property portfolio. We are looking for an experienced and dynamic team member to join our T......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event