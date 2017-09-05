Business centre aims to be zero carbon

Work has started on a new zero-carbon business centre at the Elmsbrook development in Bicester, Oxfordshire. Perch, Elmsbrook is one of two new co-working spaces brought to Bicester by Cherwell District Council (CDC) and is subject to support from European Regional Development Funding.

The fabric-first approach creates a building that is well insulated to reduce heat loss during the winter. The design combines natural and mechanical ventilation to maintain thermal comfort and high levels of fresh air throughout the year. Rooftop solar panels will be installed, and the smart design will help minimise energy and water consumption.

The building has been designed to achieve a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating. It location enables people to travel to it on foot, bicycle or by public transport — so the use of private cars can be reduced.