Aldi commits to renewable and low energy technologies

Published:  04 October, 2017

Aldi, CO2 refrigeration
Green grocer: Aldi invests in renewables and efficiency

Supermarket success story Aldi has committed to converting all of its UK stores to CO2 refrigeration. By the end of 2018 up to 100 stores will be converted, at a cost of £20 million.

The announcement about the switch to CO2 follows earlier news in July 2017 that Aldi also plans to install 96,000 solar panels across fifty of its stores by the end of this year. These are to be added to the solar panels already in place on 275 Aldi stores.

The expansion of solar will take Aldi’s total investment in solar to around £17 million. Aldi has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 202.

CO2 refrigeration is already used in many of its stores, but it has already made clear that it believes CO2 refrigeration is much more efficient than other refrigerant solutions.

Aldi has been growing its market share aggressively for the past four years, and has recently surpassed the Co-Op to become Britain’s fifth biggest supermarket, with 6.2 per cent of the grocery trade. Aldi has announced its plan to have 1,000 stores in this country by 2022, and is already well on the way.



