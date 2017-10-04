BESA slams Adonis’ criticism of industry’s worries over margins

Published:  04 October, 2017

BESA, low margins, Lord Adonis, Rob Driscoll, Tim Rook
Driscoll: Adonis insensitive and detached from reality.

The Building and Engineering Services Association (BESA) has reacted in the strongest terms to Labour peer Lord Adonis as he dismissed fears over low margins in the construction industry.

Lord Adonis is currently Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission and in August he criticised contractor concerns about low margins, saying: “Indefensible margins have been cut down to size, I’m not concerned at all.’ BESA responded by pointing out that Lord Adonis: “Should be a catalyst for change, not a critic.”

BESA has stepped into the fray with a strongly worded defence of the construction sector. Rob Driscoll BESA director of Legal & Commercial stated: “Lord Adonis’ words are not only insensitive and detached from reality, but display a dangerous lack of understanding that some political elites have when it comes to a keystone and vital enabler of the UK economy”.

The Association pointed out that it had received calls from members asking for clarification from the Labour Party, that Lord Adonis’ opinions are not shared by his Party, its leadership or their Shadow Cabinet.

When he made the statement, Lord Adonis focused on value for public money on projects such as HS2, as he commented:“[Contractors] are still making a very good return from the public purse and it’s the job of the public sector, on massive projects like HS2 and Crossrail, to get value for money.” However, this is not the first time that Lord Adonis has caused controversy with statements over issues such as tuition fees and Brexit.

BESA expressed its reply to his latest comments on construction in robust language, highlighting Adonis’ paid work as a non-executive director, chair, consultant and public speaker, adding: “He can certainly tell our industry a thing or two about margins.”

Rob Driscoll added: “BESA would invite Lord Adonis to understand the subject matter properly; construction generates £89bn, infrastructure and FM £122bn and enable economic services worth over £597bn. But we are a fragmented industry and over 99% of businesses are SMEs. And 25% of construction output is from the public sector with central government the biggest single client, so the case for public officials like Lord Adonis to show leadership in an industry on the verge of landmark evolutionary and disruptive change is inarguable.”

In collaboration with the Electrical Contractors Association and Scottish Electrical Trade Association SELECT, a BESA survey recently showed almost two thirds (63%) of engineering services firms were not paid within 30 days by public sector bodies in Q2 of 2017.

Tim Rook, BESA Technical Director points out that: “The built-environment is a delivery mechanism for safe, comfortable and efficient workplaces, homes, schools, hospitals; not to mention a key driver of CO2 targets and tackling climate change. It is a shame Lord Adonis has proved himself a bit ill informed.”

BESA has offered Lord Adonis an opportunity to meet Association team, “at his earliest convenience, so that we might better understand one another.”



Related links

Related Articles

  • A quick fix suggestion for the Government  

    Radical heating policy would show government means business. A radical new fiscal approach to incentivising the heating market would deliver ‘quick wins’ for both the Government and the industry, according to Tim Rook of the Building Engineering Services Association.

  • Back training and fix falling productivity 

    Demand for building engineering services is growing at its fastest rate for years, but companies are struggling to find the skilled people to fill vacancies and our productivity is suffering. Tony Howard* says proper support for training is the answer.

  • BESA President focuses on showcasing excellence 

    Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) president Tim Hopkinson (picture left) focused on showcasing excellence at the President’s Lunch event on 28th September. He also officially launched the Association’s Future Leaders initiative.

  • The best just got BESA 

    The DATA is one of six HIUs tested in 2016 independently to the new UK HIU standards, and demonstrated beyond doubt to offer greater efficiencies than any other system.

  • BESA welcomes planned review of Building Regs 

    The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) has welcomed BBC reports that a full review of the Building Regulations is to be carried out following the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Chief executive Paul McLaughlin said that BESA had been flagging up weaknesses in the regulatory framework for many years and had long been a champion of tighter enforcement.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
October 2017: DIGITAL EDITION
ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Construction Week
Show

Jobs

  • Intermediate / Senior Mechanical Engineer

    The Mechanical team undertake the design and specification of a range of Mechanical building services in a lead or supporting role, depending on project complexity and scale. You should demonstrate a flexible approach to design and team working and wil......

  • Senior Urban Designer

     Applicants will be Master’s Degree qualified Architects / Urban Designers, with a strong portfolio of work highlighting a variety of projects at a range of scales and types, with strong focus on regeneration, infrastructure-led projects and major develo......

  • Principal Structural Engineer

    We are currently recruiting on behalf of a global client, with a diverse range of award winning projects to their name. Their experience spans a host of market sectors, including transport, infrastructure, defence, scientific, education, high-tech and ......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event