New ‘ECS Check’ service launched by the JIB

A new system that allows clients and main contractors to verify the skills of electrical staff has been launched by the JIB. It is an online verification tool that complements the new Registered Electrician status

ECS Check is an online portal that provides instant information on the ECS cardholder status of those personnel sent to work on any particular site. Electrical contractors can also use the system to showcase their workforce during tenders or projects, highlighting the skills and qualifications of their team.

This new service, available across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, has been introduced to give clients confidence that their contracts are being carried out by fully qualified electrical personnel.

It complements the launch of the new ECS Registered Electrician status, also launched this month by the JIB, to recognise electricians who are qualified to both NVQ Level 3 and the current edition of the Wiring Regulations.

All eligible ECS cardholders are being notified of the opportunity to become an ECS Registered Electrician. Applicants must sign up to a Code of Professional Practice, which includes a commitment to Continuing Professional Development.

“The Electrotechnical Certification Scheme has over 45 years’ experience in verifying the qualifications of electricians,” said Steve Brawley, JIB Chief Executive. “ECS Check now allows clients and main contractors to check that the electricians working on their projects are fully qualified to the industry standard.

“Those working at ECS Registered Electrician level can also demonstrate that they hold the latest edition of the BS7671 Wiring Regulations and have committed to maintain their technical knowledge and qualifications.”

Speaking at the launch, Paul Corby, JIB Chairman, said: “Since its inception the ECS has been skillfully developed into its current form, with over 126,000 individuals registered with the scheme. Today’s launch marks the first step by ECS into Continuing Professional Development, intended to elevate the status of the individual electrician as a key member of the electrical engineering profession.”

The Rt Hon John Spellar MP, who hosted the event at the House of Commons, added: “There is great concern amongst the public and right the way across the board about: ‘Is the person who’s doing my job, or coming onto this site, actually qualified to do it?’ When you’re dealing with electricity, that’s something you don’t want as a question mark.

“Working with the JIB and my colleagues in Westminster, I hope to say to Government: ‘you need to support this, because it’s not only about the economic future of the country, but also the health and safety of our citizens – those working on site, as well consumers.’”