CIBSE launches HVAC Group to share best practice on design, install and operation

Published:  02 January, 2018

Professor Tony Day

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) has launched an HVAC Systems Group to support and encourage the efficient design, installation and operation of HVAC systems.

The new group is to act as a ‘forum’ to exchange best practice. The group is open to all, whether CIBSE members or not, and is there is no charge to join. The Group chair is Professor Tony Day, executive director of the International Energy Research Centre, Tyndall National Institute in Cork.

CIBSE recognises that heating and cooling systems can be the largest users of energy in buildings,they are also some of the hardest services to decarbonise and manage effectively. As national policy turns to the challenge of low carbon heat, this new CIBSE group will provide a ready means for sharing of new developments and experience in the effective design and operation of low carbon heating, ventilation and cooling systems.

While a building’s indoor air quality and environmental conditions are critical to occupants’ health, wellbeing and productivity, the HVAC systems are often overlooked when it comes to driving innovation in building services and delivering better buildings. The new group aims to broaden knowledge and awareness of the strategic and practical issues, the latest developments and new technologies related to HVAC systems.

The group will also identify gaps in the design and operation of HCVAC systems to promote research in these areas in addition to contributing to the development of new publications and the maintenance of existing Institution guidance such as CIBSE Guide B.

At the launch of the group, Professor Day commented: “I am delighted to see the launch of this long-awaited special interest group on HVAC systems. We can often overlook the importance of these core services, and how better specification, design and operation can deliver huge benefits for building performance. Continued advances in information technology, sensor systems and innovations in thermal engineering have the potential to transform these systems. This group will help our industry develop better systems-thinking and cross-disciplinary working and ensure best practice and innovation are shared across the sector.”

