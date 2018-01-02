£600 billion investment to boost construction industry productivity

Published:  02 January, 2018

Financial boost to support ambitious aims for sector
The government announced a £600 billion investment for the UK’s infrastructure in early December. As well as improving infrastructure the investment is also viewed as a route to boosting construction productivity – saving £15 billion per year.

The plans were revealed alongside the National Infrastructure and Construction Pipeline, which sets out projects for the next 10 years. The aim is to give the construction sector the certainty to invest in more efficient practices, so that the industry is better placed to deliver improved infrastructure projects ‘swiftly and efficiently’.

The report cites methods such as off-site manufacturing as solutions that can speed delivery by more than 60% (according to Government figures). The overarching aim is to close what the government terms ‘the annual £15 billion productivity gap in construction’.

At the launch, Tony Meggs, chief executive of the Infrastructure Projects Authority (IPA) said: “We want to maintain confidence in the sector and will work alongside industry, using our purchasing power to drive adoption of modern methods of construction in both new and existing infrastructure. The scale of ambition is great but by aligning our initiatives we can work with industry to deliver transformation for the sector.”

Andrew Wolstenhome, co-chair of the construction leadership council (CLC) commented: “This programme presents a huge opportunity for the industry and government to reap the economic gains from improving productivity during the delivery of the UK’s £600 billion infrastructure pipeline. It adds up to better economic and social infrastructure, as well as more homes, delivered quicker, at better value and more sustainably than ever before.”



