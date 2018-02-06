OFTEC fights move to domestic heat pumps

Published:  06 February, 2018

OFTEC, the trade association for the oil storage, appliance and supply equipment manufacturers, has expressed concern about government plans to shift 850,000 off-grid homeowners away from oil-fired heating, saying the move would be unfair, anti-competitive and premature.

Government believes this policy would help to reduce carbon emissions from the domestic building sector. However, OFTEC has stated to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) that the move is ‘ill-considered’ and impractical.

Claire Perry MP, Minister of State for Climate Change and Industry indicated in a letter to OFTEC that: “BEIS was still willing to consider other decarbonisation options and expected to see a mix of technologies in the future.”

OFTEC CEO Paul Rose comments: “I’m pleased that BEIS appears willing to consider other options. OFTEC was concerned that government had already decided on its preferred solution.”



