Experts call for new Clean Air Act

Published:  06 February, 2018

Clean Air Act, 'Safe Havens'
Shutterstock:Anna_Pollyakova

A new report concludes that the UK needs a new Clean Air Act to prevent illness and deaths caused poor air quality. The Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) authored the report which focuses on emissions from transport and calls for coherent monitoring of transport emissions so informed targets can be set.

The first Clean Air Act was introduced in the 1950s to tackle London smog, but pollution is on the rise across the UK, particularly in cities. The UK has yet again been brought to task by the European Commission which issued a ‘final warning’ January 2018 over the UK’s failure to meet pollution standards. There are fines for non-compliance.

The IMechE points out that a new Clean Air Act should help the 71% of local authorities which missed their 2017 air quality targets.

The IMechE report reflects the campaign by BESA for buildings to be ‘Safe Havens’ from poor outdoor air quality, with ventilation playing a major role in ensuring that occupant health is optimised.



Related links
comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
February 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Intermediate / Senior Mechanical Engineer

    The Mechanical team undertake the design and specification of a range of Mechanical building services in a lead or supporting role, depending on project complexity and scale. You should demonstrate a flexible approach to design and team working and wil......

  • Senior Urban Designer

     Applicants will be Master’s Degree qualified Architects / Urban Designers, with a strong portfolio of work highlighting a variety of projects at a range of scales and types, with strong focus on regeneration, infrastructure-led projects and major develo......

  • Principal Structural Engineer

    We are currently recruiting on behalf of a global client, with a diverse range of award winning projects to their name. Their experience spans a host of market sectors, including transport, infrastructure, defence, scientific, education, high-tech and ......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"