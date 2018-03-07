BCIA Awards 2018 – finalists announced
Published: 07 March, 2018
The Building Controls Industry Association has announced the finalists for its 2018 Awards. The winners will be announced at a ceremony and gala dinner on Thursday 10th May at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.
Independent Controls & BEMS Installer of the Year
Sponsored by CentraLine by Honeywell
•Building Management Solutions Integrators (BMSI)
•Chartwell Controls
•Comfort Controls (Midlands)
•Global Associates
•Kendra Energy Solutions
•SCS Group
Best Service & Maintenance Provider
Sponsored by Western Automation
•AIS BMS
•Comfort Controls
•Demand Logic
•Kendra Energy Solutions
•Matrix Control Solutions
•Pillinger Controls
Contribution to Training Award
Sponsored by Siemens Building Technologies
•Acuity Brands Lighting/Distech Controls
•Gemco Intelligent Buildings Group
•One Sightsolutions
•The Sontay Academy
Energy Management Award
Sponsored by Priva
•Demand Logic
•Global Associates
•Ignite Energy
•Matrix Control Solutions
•Next Control Systems
•Portal Building Controls
Technical Innovation of the Year – Products
•Airedale International AirConditioning
•Chartwell
•Econowise Drives & Controls
•Global Associates
•iaconnects
•Siemens Building Technologies
Technical Innovation of the Year – Projects
Sponsored by Johnson Controls
•Comfort Controls
•Demand Logic
•Impact Control Systems
•Matrix Control Solutions/En Tech
•One Sightsolutions
Engineer of the Year
Sponsored by Trend Control Systems
•David Grinstead, Kendra Energy Solutions
•Mark Johnson, Chartwell Controls
•Andy Kempton, Comfort Controls
•Tony McDermott, Laplace Solutions
•John Mogg, BMSI
•Stuart Young, Schneider Electric
Young Engineer of the Year
•Joshua Austin, Global Associates
•Abi Pullin, Matrix Control Solutions
•Gregory Smith, Matrix Control Solutions
