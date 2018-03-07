BCIA Awards 2018 – finalists announced

Published:  07 March, 2018

BCIA Awards 2018
Winners in 2017 celebrating their success

The Building Controls Industry Association has announced the finalists for its 2018 Awards. The winners will be announced at a ceremony and gala dinner on Thursday 10th May at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

Independent Controls & BEMS Installer of the Year

Sponsored by CentraLine by Honeywell

•Building Management Solutions Integrators (BMSI)

•Chartwell Controls

•Comfort Controls (Midlands)

•Global Associates

•Kendra Energy Solutions

•SCS Group

Best Service & Maintenance Provider

Sponsored by Western Automation

•AIS BMS

•Comfort Controls

•Demand Logic

•Kendra Energy Solutions

•Matrix Control Solutions

•Pillinger Controls

Contribution to Training Award

Sponsored by Siemens Building Technologies

•Acuity Brands Lighting/Distech Controls

•Gemco Intelligent Buildings Group

•One Sightsolutions

•The Sontay Academy

Energy Management Award

Sponsored by Priva

•Demand Logic

•Global Associates

•Ignite Energy

•Matrix Control Solutions

•Next Control Systems

•Portal Building Controls

Technical Innovation of the Year – Products

•Airedale International AirConditioning

•Chartwell

•Econowise Drives & Controls

•Global Associates

•iaconnects

•Siemens Building Technologies

Technical Innovation of the Year – Projects

Sponsored by Johnson Controls

•Comfort Controls

•Demand Logic

•Impact Control Systems

•Matrix Control Solutions/En Tech

•One Sightsolutions

Engineer of the Year

Sponsored by Trend Control Systems

•David Grinstead, Kendra Energy Solutions

•Mark Johnson, Chartwell Controls

•Andy Kempton, Comfort Controls

•Tony McDermott, Laplace Solutions

•John Mogg, BMSI

•Stuart Young, Schneider Electric

Young Engineer of the Year

•Joshua Austin, Global Associates

•Abi Pullin, Matrix Control Solutions

•Gregory Smith, Matrix Control Solutions

 



Related links
comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
March 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Intermediate / Senior Mechanical Engineer

    The Mechanical team undertake the design and specification of a range of Mechanical building services in a lead or supporting role, depending on project complexity and scale. You should demonstrate a flexible approach to design and team working and wil......

  • Senior Urban Designer

     Applicants will be Master’s Degree qualified Architects / Urban Designers, with a strong portfolio of work highlighting a variety of projects at a range of scales and types, with strong focus on regeneration, infrastructure-led projects and major develo......

  • Principal Structural Engineer

    We are currently recruiting on behalf of a global client, with a diverse range of award winning projects to their name. Their experience spans a host of market sectors, including transport, infrastructure, defence, scientific, education, high-tech and ......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event