Frise set to raise the profile of building engineers

Published:  04 April, 2018

Frise, David Frise, Building Engineering Specialist Association
David Frise, BESA

David Frise has been appointed chief executive of the Building Engineering Specialists Association with immediate effect and he says his key goal is to raise the profile of engineers in the sector because they have a 'vital social and economic role to play'.

Frise has been head of sustainability at BESA for seven years and is a former nuclear submariner. He left the Royal Navy to become managing director of a building engineering services contractors. He draws a parallel between his naval engineering career and his move to building services:

“Basic engineering principles are the same and good quality building services firms, like BESA members, have a lot in common with the nuclear industry.”

He adds: “We should give ourselves a bit more credit. It will be part of my mission to impress on anyone who will listen that building engineering has a vital social and economic role to play by helping to deliver a topquality built environment.”

He added that his top priorities would include stepping up the Association’s already substantial role as a leading provider of technical standards and guidance. This will be delivered by working with BESA members and in collaboration with other stakeholder sector bodies to make sure all technical output is world-class, relevant and cuttingedge.

BESA president, Tim Hopkinson welcomed the appointment: “We are delighted to have secured David’s services. He is a well-known and respected industry figure who brings enormous experience to the role.”



Related links
comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
April 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Intermediate / Senior Mechanical Engineer

    The Mechanical team undertake the design and specification of a range of Mechanical building services in a lead or supporting role, depending on project complexity and scale. You should demonstrate a flexible approach to design and team working and wil......

  • Senior Urban Designer

     Applicants will be Master’s Degree qualified Architects / Urban Designers, with a strong portfolio of work highlighting a variety of projects at a range of scales and types, with strong focus on regeneration, infrastructure-led projects and major develo......

  • Principal Structural Engineer

    We are currently recruiting on behalf of a global client, with a diverse range of award winning projects to their name. Their experience spans a host of market sectors, including transport, infrastructure, defence, scientific, education, high-tech and ......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event