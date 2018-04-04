Frise set to raise the profile of building engineers

David Frise, BESA

David Frise has been appointed chief executive of the Building Engineering Specialists Association with immediate effect and he says his key goal is to raise the profile of engineers in the sector because they have a 'vital social and economic role to play'.

Frise has been head of sustainability at BESA for seven years and is a former nuclear submariner. He left the Royal Navy to become managing director of a building engineering services contractors. He draws a parallel between his naval engineering career and his move to building services:

“Basic engineering principles are the same and good quality building services firms, like BESA members, have a lot in common with the nuclear industry.”

He adds: “We should give ourselves a bit more credit. It will be part of my mission to impress on anyone who will listen that building engineering has a vital social and economic role to play by helping to deliver a topquality built environment.”

He added that his top priorities would include stepping up the Association’s already substantial role as a leading provider of technical standards and guidance. This will be delivered by working with BESA members and in collaboration with other stakeholder sector bodies to make sure all technical output is world-class, relevant and cuttingedge.

BESA president, Tim Hopkinson welcomed the appointment: “We are delighted to have secured David’s services. He is a well-known and respected industry figure who brings enormous experience to the role.”