EPCs don’t make the grade for true efficiency measurement

Published:  04 April, 2018

EPCs, Energy Performance Certificate, Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards, MEES, Dr Robert Cohen, De Andrew Geens

Experts are pointing out that Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) are not a good indication of energy efficiency for buildings. The growing calls for other ways to indicate building energy use come as Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) are introduced this month.

MEES effectively make it impossible to lease out a building that has an EPC rating lower than E. However, industry experts areincreasingly raising concerns that EPCs have very little indication of actual energy use and are only a theoretical figure.

Speaking at this year’s Ecobuild event, Dr Robert Cohen,director of Verco, said: “We are blind as to the efficiency of new commercial buildings. EPCs are a poor indicator of actual energy use. There is very little connection between an EPC and energyuse in real life. It’s not a good correlation.”

His comments reflect those or Dr Andrew Geens at last year’s MBS round table discussion on MEES: “It is very important to bear in mind that the EPC is not a prediction of running costs or long-term performance.”

However, finding an alternative to EPCs and MEES is challenging. The Better Buildings Partnership is currently exploring options and has pointed to a system used in Australia as a good example.

For more on these issues see News Analysis and our MEES features.



Related Articles

  • The ABC of EPCs 

    Dr Andrew Geens explains how building managers can help to ensure their EPC is accurate – and why that’s so important to update your EPC with MEES on the horizon.

  • Small details, big impact 

    Andrew Slater explains why the details of building services equipment efficiency are more important now that EPCs carry so much weight. His advice is to take a look at the finer points to make the most of today’s technology.

  • MEES - a timebomb under the property industry 

    MBS looks at the latest research that shows EPC ratings look set to fall at an alarming rate, even in properties that are relatively well-managed. Computer modelling results make for difficult reading as the likely impact of MEES on property values becomes clear. 

  • MEES – Just the start  

    With only five months until Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) are applied to buildings, our round table discussion panel, sponsored by LG Air Conditioning, agrees that MEES should be viewed as the starting point for building efficiency, not the finish.

  • A variable approach to efficiency 

    With further legislation on energy efficiency heading towards us in 2018, Mark Bradley considers the options, and highlights one simple technology that offers a number of benefits for designers and clients alike.

