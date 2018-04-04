BEIS approves Arbnco MEES exemption software for use

Stephen Preece: Government has recognised this helpful software

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has approved the Arbn Consult (Arbnco) reporting software for use in registering exemptions for the MEES legislation.

The reporting software offered by building simulation firm Arbnco will be used to identify and prove legitimate MEES exemptions of certain types as set out in the legislation.

There are 8 exemptions to MEES, and the Arbnco software will identify 3 of these: where improvements to the property have a payback over 3 years; if the EPC is lower than E but no improvements can be made; and where all relevant improvements are made, but the EPC rating remains below an E.

The software provides the ability to quickly and accurately assess the EPC rating improvements required to ensure a property meets MEES regulatory compliance. It also provides fast feedback and results in the case of potential exemptions.

Stephen Preece, business development director at Arbnco says: “The software allows you to take an overview of the energy performance and retrofit opportunities across portfolios. We are pleased the Government has also recognised this as a helpful tool to identify whether certain buildings qualify for exemption from the legislation.”

MEES exemptions are to be enforced by local authorities through the trading standards departments and non-compliance with the legislation can lead to a maximum fine of £150,000. Exemptions are valid for 5 years and expire if the tenancy changes hands