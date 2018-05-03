MBS celebrates 15 years of success with this month’s issue

Published:  03 May, 2018

Modern Building Services magazine is 15 years old this month, and it continues to serve the largest readership of any UK building services title.

Publishing director, and one of the three founders, Charles Keel, comments: “We are delighted to have achieved this milestone. I’d like to thank all our advertisers, supporters and readers for being with us over the years – particularly those who were there in the early days.

“We have made a lot of exciting changes to MBS and its website recently but continue to hold true to our mission of serving the whole building services sector, including designers, contractors, installers and end-users.”

Circulation director David Wade has also been with the title since its start. He adds: “We have invested a lot of time in growing our circulation to the largest in our sector, and we are continuously working on the readership to ensure we are reaching the right people.”

MBS has a circulation of 23,724 and has over 150,000 visitors to its website each year.



comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
May 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Design Coordinator (M&E)

    Who are we Founded in 1992 and with over 700 staff, Galliard is a property development, hospitality and management group overseeing mixed-use, residential, hotel and commercial projects across London and Southern England with a £4.06 billion portfolio o......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event