MBS round table group calls for regulation to improve wellbeing

A group of industry experts has called for regulation on wellbeing in order to ensure that better indoor environments are delivered for occupants.

At this month’s MBS round table discussion our panel of experts representing manufacturers, installers, contractors and academics agreed that regulation would be vital to ensure delivery of better conditions such as higher ventilation rates. The discussion, sponsored by LG Air Conditioning and hosted by BESA, identified ‘wellbeing’ as an increasingly important topic for building owners and occupants alike.

Andrew Slater, senior engineering manager UK and Nordic for LG Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions, commented: “With the MEES legislation, landlords won’t be able to rent out properties that fall below an energy efficiency standard, so they have to take action. Without a similar standard on wellbeing that says, ‘You have to meet these criteria’ you can’t make a strong argument with property owners.”

The panel agreed with this view and Jonathan Moore, design manager for Kane Group Building Services added: “We need legislation to create a basic standard of wellbeing that every property developer has to meet in order to ensure it’s not just for those who can afford it.”

