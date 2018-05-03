MBS round table group calls for regulation to improve wellbeing

Published:  03 May, 2018

Andrew Slater, Jonathan Moore, Kane Group Building Services, LG air conditioning, wellbeing

A group of industry experts has called for regulation on wellbeing in order to ensure that better indoor environments are delivered for occupants.

At this month’s MBS round table discussion our panel of experts representing manufacturers, installers, contractors and academics agreed that regulation would be vital to ensure delivery of better conditions such as higher ventilation rates. The discussion, sponsored by LG Air Conditioning and hosted by BESA, identified ‘wellbeing’ as an increasingly important topic for building owners and occupants alike.

Andrew Slater, senior engineering manager UK and Nordic for LG Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions, commented: “With the MEES legislation, landlords won’t be able to rent out properties that fall below an energy efficiency standard, so they have to take action. Without a similar standard on wellbeing that says, ‘You have to meet these criteria’ you can’t make a strong argument with property owners.”

The panel agreed with this view and Jonathan Moore, design manager for Kane Group Building Services added: “We need legislation to create a basic standard of wellbeing that every property developer has to meet in order to ensure it’s not just for those who can afford it.”

See news analysis for full story.



Related Articles

  • The road to wellbeing 

    In this month’s MBS round table discussion, sponsored by LG, our panel of experts considers the topic of wellbeing and the contribution of building services to the health and happiness of occupants at work and at home. By Karen Fletcher

  • MEES – Just the start  

    With only five months until Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) are applied to buildings, our round table discussion panel, sponsored by LG Air Conditioning, agrees that MEES should be viewed as the starting point for building efficiency, not the finish.

  • Outdoor units are the key to VRF system efficiency 

    Packing the outdoor units of a VRF air-conditioning system too close together can have an adverse effect on the performance and efficiency of the system. Andy Slater of LG Air Conditioning & Energy Solutions explains.

  • Extending the energy-efficiency capabilities of VRF systems 

    The heat-recovery and heat-pump capabilities of a VRF system can be exploited to deliver more than air conditioning — with substantial energy-efficiency benefits. Andy Slater of LG explains how.

  • LG launches new residential range of air conditioning 

    LG’s new offering of residential air-conditioning equipment comprises three ranges — Econo, Libero-S and Libero-R. All ranges have had an upgrade and now come with WiFi options and a 10-year warranty for the smart inverter compressor.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
May 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Design Coordinator (M&E)

    Who are we Founded in 1992 and with over 700 staff, Galliard is a property development, hospitality and management group overseeing mixed-use, residential, hotel and commercial projects across London and Southern England with a £4.06 billion portfolio o......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event