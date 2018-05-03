SEC welcomes government action on supply chains with new measures

Published:  03 May, 2018

Aldous Bill, Carillion, Rudi Klein, SEC
Rudi Klein, SEC Group

Construction body the Specialist Engineering Contractors’ (SEC) Group has welcomed the Government’s announcement today that they will be introducing a package of measures to support SMEs supplying to government.

SEC Group’s CEO, Rudi Klein, says that he was particularly pleased that the Government intends to exclude poor payers from government procurement. He says: “We have been urging the Government to introduce a yellow/red card system for a long time. The yellow card is a warning to improve payment performance and the red card excludes a continuing poor performer from bidding for government contracts for a period of 2 to 3 years.”

Klein says that if such a system had already been in place Carillion would have been excluded from government contracts. However, SEC Group believes that on payment security the Government needs to go further, including project bank accounts for all public sector projects; and supporting the Aldous Bill.

SEC Group also welcomes action by the Prime Minister in urging departments to nominate a minister as Small Business Champion. Klein adds: “The Carillion debacle has revealed the appalling level of abuse heaped on construction supply chains. We should also be considering the introduction of a statutory regulator (similar to the Groceries Code Adjudicator) to challenge the behaviour of large firms and, if necessary, fine them in the worst cases of abuse.”



Related links

Related Articles

  • Over 100 MPs express support for ring-fencing of retentions cash 

    Political support for holding cash retentions in trust has soared in recent weeks, with over 100 MPs already in favour of ring-fencing of retention monies.

  • English councils moving towards standardising pre-qualification process 

    Local authorities in England have made significant progress in standardising the pre-qualification process for projects, helping to reduce the £1 billion a year it costs firms to needlessly fill in questionnaires and duplicate this exercise many times over. According to a survey by the Specialist Engineering Contractors’ (SEC) Group, 27% of local authorities are now using PAS 91 (the standard pre-qualification questionnaire) exclusively. Furthermore, over 36% are using the standard questionnaire published by the Crown Commercial Service.

  • £75 millions owed - and subbies at back of queue 

    Carillion owes around £75 millions to approximately 80 engineering services firms who have been providing works such as electrical, plumbing, gas, fire safety, security and HVAC installation.

  • Carillion signs contract for Green Deal energy services in Birmingham  

    Carillion has signed a contract with the Birmingham Energy Savers scheme to deliver energy services as part of the Green Deal. Under the scheme, Carillion will work with Birmingham City Council as its exclusive delivery partner to improve the energy and carbon efficiency of up to 60 000 households across the city, together with schools and other non-domestic council properties.

  • Carillon secures 3-year NHS Blood & Transplant maintenance contract Carillion Planned Maintenance has secured a £900 000 per year contract with the NHS Blood & Transplant to provide mechanical and electrical services maintaining critical plant. The 3-year contract has the potential to be extended for a further two years.
comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
May 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Design Coordinator (M&E)

    Who are we Founded in 1992 and with over 700 staff, Galliard is a property development, hospitality and management group overseeing mixed-use, residential, hotel and commercial projects across London and Southern England with a £4.06 billion portfolio o......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event