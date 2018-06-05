New president calls on CIBSE to adapt to change

Published:  05 June, 2018

CIBSE, Stephen Lisk
Stephen Lisk, CIBSE

Stephen Lisk, incoming CIBSE president, has called for CIBSE to accelerate its evolution in response to a rapidly changing world.

Lisk’s presidential address focussed on the pace of change within the natural world as well as the construction sector and the regulatory climate in which it operates. He stressed the importance of education and expert guidance to ensure that the built environment provides positive spaces for living and working into the future.

A major theme for Lisk’s year in office will be the importance of collaboration between all the professionals whose experience should influence the design of buildings.

It is in such collaboration that Lisk sees the value and relevance of a professional organisation such as CIBSE: constructive debate between likeminded professionals producing comprehensive and practical solutions to building design challenges.

Lisk has 30 years’ experience in the lighting sector. Originally from New Zealand, Lisk immigrated to the UK in 1999 to work in the lighting industry, ultimately establishing his Bristolbased lighting studio One Eight Light. He is a past President of the Society of Lighting and Lighting, of which he has been a member for almost twenty years.



