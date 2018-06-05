BPMA joins CE Mark briefing with government

Published:  05 June, 2018

BPMA, CE Mark, Steve Schofield
Steve Schofield, BPMA

The British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA) joined 16 other trade bodies at a meeting at the Houses of Parliament to discuss the issue of CE Marks in post-Brexit UK.

The meeting was hosted by Neil Coyle MP, who was joined by several representatives from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and covered the important topic of CE Marking post Brexit.

Commenting on this meeting, BPMA director and CEO, Steve Schofield, says: “I am pleased that through BEIS, the Government is at last seeking advice and input from industry. Events like this seek to do just that, and so I welcome the initiative. However, as things stand there is currently no alternative to the CE Mark for the UK if negotiations fail regarding the Customs Union with Europe, which is a major concern to all the sectors involved.

“The BPMA, along with its counterparts from other industries will continue to push for the best possible outcome on all the issues governing the movement of manufactured goods and materials in a post Brexit world”.

Any move away from the existing system of CE Marking for products shipped throughout the single market is a huge undertaking. Given its work on standards committees and within Europe over recent decades, the BPMA’s place at this meeting was seen to be both important and very much welcomed.



Related links

Related Articles

  • Boosting confidence 

    If you are part of the booster set supply chain, you have legal obligations to ensure that the products which you place on the market are fully compliant with EU legislation. In this article, Steve Schofield urges users to buy with confidence.

  • The real cost of your pump  

    Steve Schofield explains why it’s vital to consider lifetime costs when specifying pumps – and why over-sizing is to be avoided.

  • BPMA joins EURIS and announces its 2018 Awards finalists 

    Following the British Pump Manufacturers Association’s (BPMA) statement on Brexit (see MBS February 2018, News) the Association has joined EURIS – the European Union Relationship and Industrial Strategy advisory body.

  • BPMA offers position on Brexit 

    The British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA) has composed its Brexit position statement to clarify opportunities and threats for its members. The statement has been circulated to MPs and government departments dealing with Brexit.

  • BPMA appoints new President 

    Duncan Lewis, managing director of Xylem Water Solutions UK, has been appointed president of the British Pump Manufacturers Association.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
June 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!

Jobs

  • Design Coordinator (M&E)

    Who are we Founded in 1992 and with over 700 staff, Galliard is a property development, hospitality and management group overseeing mixed-use, residential, hotel and commercial projects across London and Southern England with a £4.06 billion portfolio o......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event