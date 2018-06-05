BPMA joins CE Mark briefing with government

Steve Schofield, BPMA

The British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA) joined 16 other trade bodies at a meeting at the Houses of Parliament to discuss the issue of CE Marks in post-Brexit UK.

The meeting was hosted by Neil Coyle MP, who was joined by several representatives from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and covered the important topic of CE Marking post Brexit.

Commenting on this meeting, BPMA director and CEO, Steve Schofield, says: “I am pleased that through BEIS, the Government is at last seeking advice and input from industry. Events like this seek to do just that, and so I welcome the initiative. However, as things stand there is currently no alternative to the CE Mark for the UK if negotiations fail regarding the Customs Union with Europe, which is a major concern to all the sectors involved.

“The BPMA, along with its counterparts from other industries will continue to push for the best possible outcome on all the issues governing the movement of manufactured goods and materials in a post Brexit world”.

Any move away from the existing system of CE Marking for products shipped throughout the single market is a huge undertaking. Given its work on standards committees and within Europe over recent decades, the BPMA’s place at this meeting was seen to be both important and very much welcomed.