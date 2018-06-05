ECA welcomes new president

Malcolm Crofts, ECA

Malcolm Crofts of DH Crofts has become ECA president. He has held a variety of roles at his company and has been managing director since 2000. Crofts began his career as an apprentice at Crawley College in West Sussex, and worked as an electrical engineer for 15 years before moving up to run what has become a growing electrical engineering business.

Crofts says: “I am delighted to become ECA President, and to be an industry champion. The industry faces a range of challenges ranging from prompt payments and retentions, to ensuring that Brexit works for our sector.”

“As someone who is passionate about improving the engineering and electrotechnical services sector, I look forward to working with ECA’s staff and members, our partners, and Government, to tackle these issues head-on. I will also look to further raise the positive profile of our industry.”

He takes over the presidency from Mike Smith of SES Engineering Services, who has played a key role in bringing together many of the industry’s bodies.

ECA CEO Steve Bratt adds: “The ECA team look forward to working with Malcolm to further enhance the status of ECA, and the wider engineering services sector. We are grateful to Mike Smith for his active support and engagement with the issues facing the industry, and his achievements over the past year.”