BESA Conference 2018 focuses on post-Brexit future

Alexi Ozioro, BESA

The 2018 Building Engineering Services Association Conference has started to take shape with high profile sessions already agreed on the technical implications for contractors of the Hackitt Review and how Brexit will affect the building engineering marketplace; along with a number of ‘meet the buyer’ sessions.

The one-day conference entitled ‘Engineering the Future’ will be at the Park Plaza Victoria Hotel in London on November 1st.

BESA’s public affairs and policy manager Alexi Ozioro says: “By the time of the conference, we will be less than six months away from the UK officially leaving the European Union. Whether or not you support Brexit, it’s happening; and the industry needs to be ready.”

“We will examine some of the important questions facing a post-EU construction industry: What will be the regulatory impact? Has enough been done to protect skilled labour and movement of talent? Should we prepare for less foreign investment or is Brexit actually a wonderful opportunity for the industry?”

Ozioro will also interview the government’s Small Business Commissioner Paul Uppal in a special public session during the conference. Dubbed the ‘late payment tsar’, Uppal will explain how his office can help companies resolve disputes and where he is trying to make a difference in the wake of Carillion.