Sign up for MBS to enter prize draw

Published:  01 August, 2018

It’s time to re-subscribe to ensure you keep getting your copy of MBS magazine each month. And people who sign up between 1st August and 31st October will be entered into our prize draw.

It’s very easy to ensure we have your details. You can go online to our website the link below . Or you can complete the form on the flyer included with the magazine and post, fax or scan and email it back to us.

MBS is free to eligible professionals, and we not only provide monthly news and features in the magazine, but also keep our subscribers up to date with our e-newsletters, MBS Insider and MBS eFocus.

Prizes on offer are: a driving experience day; an Amazon Echo; a case of beer/wine; or a tool set. See the flyer with this magazine for full details.



Related links
comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
August 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!
BESA conference 2018

Jobs

  • Energy and sustainability: Performance and analysis manager

     An exciting opportunity will arise shortly for an exceptional person with extensive experience of managing sustainability within large complex organisations. Can you demonstrate extensive experience of energy management, proven ability to drive program......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event