SPIE UK wins London Regent’s Crescent redevelopment project

Published:  04 September, 2018

SPIE UK, Regent's Crescent

SPIE UK has been awarded the contract for the mechanical, electrical, public health and fire engineering services for the redevelopment of Regent’s Crescent. The works are valued at over £20 million and began in June 2018.

The historic building was built in 1820 by architect John Nash for the Prince Regent. The project consists of 63 new luxury residential apartments and 9 mews properties with prices starting from £3.95 million and rising to £18 million.

The work carried out by SPIE UK will include security, lighting control, combined heat and power system, and building energy management systems. Steven Farmer, SPIE UK’s divisional managing director, says: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work on a development with so much historical significance.”



