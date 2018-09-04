NG Bailey breaks £1bn milestone in 2017/18

Published:  04 September, 2018

NG Bailey, David Hurcomb
David Hurcomb

NG Bailey, one of the UK’s largest independent engineering, IT and facilities services group has reported a 14% increase in operating profits over the past year and seen its order book break the £1 billion milestone.

Figures for the 12 months ending 2nd March 2018 show operating profits (before exceptional items) rose from £12 million to £13.7 million. Combined with a 14% increase in the company’s order book, maintaining the company’s strong financial position. Turnover fell slightly from £500 million to £418 million, which the company says reflects the impact of changes across the construction sector in the last year.

NG Bailey believes that one of the reasons for its success has been its strategy of targeting a balance of work across services, large-scale infrastructure projects and traditional building construction. Projects completed by the company in the past year include mechanical and electrical services at London Bridge; a life sciences centre in Liverpool; and contracts with Bloomberg and the University of Manchester.

David Hurcomb, chief executive of NG Bailey, says: “Our operating performance over the past year shows our strategy continues to deliver strong results and ensures we remain a profitable and robust business. We are focused on achieving sustainable growth and leadership in our core markets, and we believe there are some exciting opportunities in defence, energy, data centres and rail over the next year.”



Related links

Related Articles

  • NG Bailey to build new hospital energy centre  

    NG Bailey has been appointed principal contractor by North Tees & Hartlepool Foundation Trust to construct a new energy centre at the University Hospital of North Tees. This £14 million project will be on the existing hospital estate and house a new primary intake substation.

  • Strong growth in sales and profits for NG Bailey 

    NG Bailey has reported a 23% growth in sales and a doubling in operating profits for the year ending 24 February 2017. The group’s forward order book grew by 10% to £902 million.

  • NG Bailey installs boiler plant for Crossrail depot 

    NG Bailey has installed six prefabricated plant modules, each weighing over a tonne, at Transport for London’s Elizabeth Line (Crossrail) train maintenance and stabling depot at Old Oak Common Lane in north west London. It will include stabling sidings for 33 of the 66 new trains. NG Bailey is responsible for around £14 million-worth of mechanical, electrical and plumbing services.

  • NG Bailey completes services for Tottenham Court Road station 

    NG Bailey provided all M&E communications, fire and public-health services for the recently opened new Tottenham Court Road Station in London, part of the Crossrail project, in a contract valued at over £36 million.

  • Meeting the list of objectives for a listed building 

    The energy- and carbon-reduction targets for refurbishing two listed buildings in Manchester were very demanding. Andy Bones of NG Bailey gives an insight into how they were achieved.

comments powered by Disqus

Search

Welcome

Welcome to Modern Building Services Online, the web edition of Modern Building Services (MBS) journal and the UK's most popular Building Services engineering site. Modern Building Services covers the entire Building Services Engineering industry. This site contains archived content from the journal, plus web-specific content.

When you go to our digital edition, you can also access the archive of digital editions.
September 2018: DIGITAL EDITION

ARCHIVE OF DIGITAL EDITIONS

Modern Building services has a group
on Linkedin - join us!
BESA conference 2018

Show

Jobs

  • Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Engineer

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Engineering Technical Assistant

      Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial College London is a science-based institution with a reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Imperial has one of the largest and most diverse university estate portfolios in......

  • Mechanical Engineer

      Coventry University is a dynamic, modern university with a proud tradition as a provider of high quality education and a focus on applied research. The University ranked 13th in the Guardian University Guide 2019 and was voted ‘Modern University of the......

more jobs »

Poll

"Is the Building Services industry lagging behind in the implementation of BIM?"



Calendar

Click here to submit an event